Diwali 2019: Here Is How To Make Karnataka-style Chandrahara In Your Home
Diwali is not only the festival of lights but it is also a gastronomical feast for all the Indians. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 27 October, Sunday and therefore, you can definitely try making some sweet dishes at home.
Chandrahara is a traditional sweet recipe of Karnataka that is usually prepared during festivals and other celebrations. Chandrahara is unique to this region and is also prepared for functions like weddings, naming ceremony, etc.
Chandrahara is prepared by making a dough with maida and chiroti rava as the main ingredients. The dough is then folded into triangular shapes and fried. This fried dough is served with sweetened milk. Chandrahara is crunchy, as the dough is deep-fried and the sweetened milk gives it a nice flavour and taste.
Also, try out the other recipes of the Kannadiga cuisine like pineapple gojju, hesarubele kosambari, hunise gojju, halbai, kayi holige, yereyappa.
The Chandrahara sweet can be prepared for parties and served as an ideal dessert. This delicious sweet can be served at room temperature or served chilled by refrigerating the sweetened milk.
Chandrahara is easy to prepare at home. So if you'd like to try this recipe, watch the video and also follow the elaborate step-by-step procedure containing images.
CHANDRAHARA VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Kavyashree S
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 10 pieces
-
Maida - 1 cup
Chiroti rava (sooji) - 2 tbsp
Ghee - 2 tbsp + for greasing
Baking soda - ¼th tsp
Salt - ¼th tsp
Water - 4 tbsp
Milk - ½ litre
Sugar - 1 cup
Khoya - ¼th cup
Badam powder - 1 tbsp
Pistachio (chopped) - 5-6
Almonds (chopped) - 5-6
Cashew nuts (chopped) - 5-6
Cloves - 10-11
-
1. Add maida in a mixing bowl.
2. Add sooji and ghee.
3. Add baking soda and salt.
4. Mix well.
5. Add water little by little and knead it well into a medium-soft dough for about 10 minutes.
6. Cover it with a lid and allow it to rest for half an hour.
7. Meanwhile, add milk in a heated pan.
8. Allow it to boil on medium flame for 3-4 minutes.
9. Add sugar and mix well.
10. Allow the sugar to dissolve and the mixture to boil for about 2-3 minutes.
11. Add khoya and mix well.
12. Allow it to cook for about 2 minutes, until the khoya dissolves.
13. Add badam powder.
14. Then, add chopped pistachio, almonds and cashew nuts.
15. Mix well and transfer into a bowl.
16. Remove the cover and knead it again for a minute.
17. Take lemon-sized portions of the dough and roll them into flat round shapes of equal size.
18. Roll the dough into flat pooris with a rolling pin.
19. Apply ghee on top and fold it into quarter.
20. Insert a clove in the centre of the opening end to hold all the folds together.
21. Take a toothpick and make tiny depressions, so that it cooks well on the inside.
22. Heat oil in a pan for frying.
23. Add the dough one after the other in the oil. Make sure they do not touch each other.
24. Fry them for 1-2 minutes.
25. Flip them over to cook on the other side and fry them until they turn golden brown on both sides.
26. Remove them onto a plate.
27. While serving, add 1-2 fried dough pieces in a cup and a ladle full of the sweetened milk.
28. Serve.
- 1. The more you knead the dough, the better the texture of the sweet.
- 2. You can add saffron strands to the sweetened milk to give it a good flavour.
- 3. You can choose to refrigerate the sweetened milk if you want to have this sweet chilled.
- Serving Size - 1 serving
- Calories - 253 cal
- Fat - 15.3 g
- Protein - 3.9 g
- Carbohydrates - 55 g
- Sugar - 38.1 g
- Fibre - 0.7 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE CHANDRAHARA
