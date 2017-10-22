Diwali 2019: Here Is How To Make Karnataka-style Chandrahara In Your Home Recipes oi-Staff

Diwali is not only the festival of lights but it is also a gastronomical feast for all the Indians. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 27 October, Sunday and therefore, you can definitely try making some sweet dishes at home.

Chandrahara is a traditional sweet recipe of Karnataka that is usually prepared during festivals and other celebrations. Chandrahara is unique to this region and is also prepared for functions like weddings, naming ceremony, etc.

Chandrahara is prepared by making a dough with maida and chiroti rava as the main ingredients. The dough is then folded into triangular shapes and fried. This fried dough is served with sweetened milk. Chandrahara is crunchy, as the dough is deep-fried and the sweetened milk gives it a nice flavour and taste.

The Chandrahara sweet can be prepared for parties and served as an ideal dessert. This delicious sweet can be served at room temperature or served chilled by refrigerating the sweetened milk.

Chandrahara is easy to prepare at home. So if you'd like to try this recipe, watch the video and also follow the elaborate step-by-step procedure containing images.

CHANDRAHARA VIDEO RECIPE

CHANDRAHARA RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE KARNATAKA-STYLE CHANDRAHARA | HOMEMADE CHANDRAHARA RECIPE | SOUTH INDIAN SWEET RECIPE Chandrahara Recipe | How To Make Karnataka-style Chandrahara | Homemade Chandrahara Recipe | South Indian Sweet Recipe Prep Time 40 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 1 Hours Recipe By: Kavyashree S Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 10 pieces Ingredients Maida - 1 cup Chiroti rava (sooji) - 2 tbsp Ghee - 2 tbsp + for greasing Baking soda - ¼th tsp Salt - ¼th tsp Water - 4 tbsp Milk - ½ litre Sugar - 1 cup Khoya - ¼th cup Badam powder - 1 tbsp Pistachio (chopped) - 5-6 Almonds (chopped) - 5-6 Cashew nuts (chopped) - 5-6 Cloves - 10-11 How to Prepare 1. Add maida in a mixing bowl. 2. Add sooji and ghee. 3. Add baking soda and salt. 4. Mix well. 5. Add water little by little and knead it well into a medium-soft dough for about 10 minutes. 6. Cover it with a lid and allow it to rest for half an hour. 7. Meanwhile, add milk in a heated pan. 8. Allow it to boil on medium flame for 3-4 minutes. 9. Add sugar and mix well. 10. Allow the sugar to dissolve and the mixture to boil for about 2-3 minutes. 11. Add khoya and mix well. 12. Allow it to cook for about 2 minutes, until the khoya dissolves. 13. Add badam powder. 14. Then, add chopped pistachio, almonds and cashew nuts. 15. Mix well and transfer into a bowl. 16. Remove the cover and knead it again for a minute. 17. Take lemon-sized portions of the dough and roll them into flat round shapes of equal size. 18. Roll the dough into flat pooris with a rolling pin. 19. Apply ghee on top and fold it into quarter. 20. Insert a clove in the centre of the opening end to hold all the folds together. 21. Take a toothpick and make tiny depressions, so that it cooks well on the inside. 22. Heat oil in a pan for frying. 23. Add the dough one after the other in the oil. Make sure they do not touch each other. 24. Fry them for 1-2 minutes. 25. Flip them over to cook on the other side and fry them until they turn golden brown on both sides. 26. Remove them onto a plate. 27. While serving, add 1-2 fried dough pieces in a cup and a ladle full of the sweetened milk. 28. Serve. Instructions 1. The more you knead the dough, the better the texture of the sweet.

2. You can add saffron strands to the sweetened milk to give it a good flavour.

3. You can choose to refrigerate the sweetened milk if you want to have this sweet chilled. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 serving

Calories - 253 cal

Fat - 15.3 g

Protein - 3.9 g

Carbohydrates - 55 g

Sugar - 38.1 g

Fibre - 0.7 g

