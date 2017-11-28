ENGLISH

    Low-calorie Cabbage Paratha Recipe: How To Prepare Patta Gobi Paratha At Home

    Posted By: Staff
    |
    How To Prepare Cabbage Paratha | Cabbage Paratha Recipe | Patta Gobi Paratha Recipe | Boldsky

    Cabbage paratha is a traditional North Indian dish. This is a main course dish which can be served with green chutney, pickles or curd.

    Cabbage paratha is one such dish which can be savored by all. It is not just healthy but also low in calories as well. This low-calorie dish is prepared by mixing the grated cabbage with the wheat flour and other spices instead of stuffing the cabbage mixture later.

    Cabbage paratha is one version of a number of different types of parathas. The final outcome of this paratha makes it mouth watering, especially when eaten with a spicy pickle and curd mix.

    Cabbage paratha is quick and easy to make. Here is a simple recipe with a video and a detailed step-by-step procedure including images.

    CABBAGE PARATHA RECIPE
    Cabbage Paratha Recipe | How To Prepare Patta Gobi Ka Paratha | Paratha With Cabbage Recipe | Patta Gobi Paratha Recipe | Paratha Recipe
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    25M
    Total Time
    45 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Main course

    Serves: 8

    Ingredients

    • Cabbage - 1 cup

      Ginger, garlic and chilli paste - 3 tsp

      Jeera - 2 tsp

      Red chilli powder - 2 tsp

      Turmeric powder - ¼th tsp

      Wheat flour - 1 cup

      Water - 2 cups

      Oil - 1 tsp

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Take a cabbage and grate it finely. Only half a cabbage can be used.

      2. Add the grated cabbage in a large bowl or container.

      3. Add the ginger, garlic and chilli paste.

      4. Add the jeera powder along with the red chilli powder.

      5. Add turmeric powder.

      6. Mix everything together.

      7. Then, add the wheat flour.

      8. Add water, little by little, and knead it into a medium-soft dough.

      9. Cover the bowl with a cloth and allow it to rest for 10 minutes.

      10. Now, remove the cloth and take small portions of the dough.

      11. Roll and flatten them slightly in between your palms.

      12. Take one and roll it into a flat paratha using a rolling pin.

      13. Put it onto a heated pan.

      14. Let it cook for 3 minutes until the paratha starts to puff up slightly on all the sides.

      15. Spread a teaspoon of oil on top of the paratha.

      16. Flip it over and allow it to cook for 2 more minutes.

      17. Once done, remove it from the pan and transfer it onto a plate and serve.

    Instructions
    • Make sure to wash the cabbage well before grating it
    • Grate the cabbage finely, as it has to blend well with the dough
    • The amount of chilli powder can differ according to one's requirement of the spice in the paratha
    • The amount of water added to the dough should be comparatively less than other parathas, as the cabbage releases its juice as well.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving size - 1 paratha
    • Calories - 309 cal
    • Fat - 5.12 g
    • Protein - 7.5 g
    • Carbohydrates - 59.18 g
    • Sugar - 4 g
    • Fibre - 5.7 g

