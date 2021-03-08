For Quick Alerts
Easy Delicious Burrito Bowl Recipe: How To Make It On Your Own
Recipes
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi|
We all need a foolproof meal we can turn to when we don't have to get to the table fast. For this, a delicious Burrito Bowl can be a great option. With chicken, brown rice, black beans, and corn in this bowl, you can have a foolproof meal. And you don't have to worry as this bowl may take a bit longer to cook, but it is totally worth the wait. This bowl can fill your family's nutritional needs and taste buds. Definitely give it a try.
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30M
Total Time
45 Mins
Recipe By: Boldskyy
Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian
Serves: 3
Ingredients
-
- 300 gm boneless Chicken- marinated overnight
For Marination:
- 1tsp olive oil
- 1 garlic clove minced
- 1/2 tsp oregano powder
- Salt, pepper, chili flakes as per taste
- 1/2 cumin powder
- 1tsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp lime juice
How to Prepare
-
- First, cook the brown rice in chicken stock (vegetable stock/water will also do)
- In the meantime, grill the marinated boneless chicken
For burrito bowl:
- 1 medium, chopped bell pepper
- 1/4 cup brown rice soaked overnight
- 2 cups of greens (Iceberg/ Lolo lettuce/ rocket/ kale) washed and strained
- 75 gm black beans soaked overnight and boiled
- 50gm corn niblets
- 1/2 avocado, thinly sliced
Instructions
- You can use a ready-made chipotle dressing or you can make it at home. For this, in a food processor blend: sour cream, chipotle pepper Lime juice, garlic powder, salt, pinch of sugar, touch of mayonnaise- optional
Nutritional Information
- People - 3
- Cal - 588
- Fat - 35.2gm
- Protein - 19.1gm
- Carbs - 82gm
- Dietary Fiber - 19.5gm
Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 17:30 [IST]
