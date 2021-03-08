ENGLISH

    Easy Delicious Burrito Bowl Recipe: How To Make It On Your Own

    Posted By:
    |

    We all need a foolproof meal we can turn to when we don't have to get to the table fast. For this, a delicious Burrito Bowl can be a great option. With chicken, brown rice, black beans, and corn in this bowl, you can have a foolproof meal. And you don't have to worry as this bowl may take a bit longer to cook, but it is totally worth the wait. This bowl can fill your family's nutritional needs and taste buds. Definitely give it a try.

    Prep Time
    15 Mins
    Cook Time
    30M
    Total Time
    45 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldskyy

    Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients
      • 300 gm boneless Chicken- marinated overnight

      For Marination:

      • 1tsp olive oil
      • 1 garlic clove minced
      • 1/2 tsp oregano powder
      • Salt, pepper, chili flakes as per taste
      • 1/2 cumin powder
      • 1tsp olive oil
      • 1/2 tsp lime juice
    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare
      • First, cook the brown rice in chicken stock (vegetable stock/water will also do)
      • In the meantime, grill the marinated boneless chicken

      For burrito bowl:

      • 1 medium, chopped bell pepper
      • 1/4 cup brown rice soaked overnight
      • 2 cups of greens (Iceberg/ Lolo lettuce/ rocket/ kale) washed and strained
      • 75 gm black beans soaked overnight and boiled
      • 50gm corn niblets
      • 1/2 avocado, thinly sliced
    Instructions
    • You can use a ready-made chipotle dressing or you can make it at home. For this, in a food processor blend: sour cream, chipotle pepper Lime juice, garlic powder, salt, pinch of sugar, touch of mayonnaise- optional
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 3
    • Cal - 588
    • Fat - 35.2gm
    • Protein - 19.1gm
    • Carbs - 82gm
    • Dietary Fiber - 19.5gm

    Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 17:30 [IST]
