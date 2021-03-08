Easy Delicious Burrito Bowl Recipe: How To Make It On Your Own Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

We all need a foolproof meal we can turn to when we don't have to get to the table fast. For this, a delicious Burrito Bowl can be a great option. With chicken, brown rice, black beans, and corn in this bowl, you can have a foolproof meal. And you don't have to worry as this bowl may take a bit longer to cook, but it is totally worth the wait. This bowl can fill your family's nutritional needs and taste buds. Definitely give it a try.

Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Boldskyy Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian Serves: 3 Ingredients 300 gm boneless Chicken- marinated overnight For Marination: 1tsp olive oil 1 garlic clove minced 1/2 tsp oregano powder Salt, pepper, chili flakes as per taste 1/2 cumin powder 1tsp olive oil 1/2 tsp lime juice

How to Prepare First, cook the brown rice in chicken stock (vegetable stock/water will also do) In the meantime, grill the marinated boneless chicken For burrito bowl: 1 medium, chopped bell pepper 1/4 cup brown rice soaked overnight 2 cups of greens (Iceberg/ Lolo lettuce/ rocket/ kale) washed and strained 75 gm black beans soaked overnight and boiled 50gm corn niblets 1/2 avocado, thinly sliced

Instructions You can use a ready-made chipotle dressing or you can make it at home. For this, in a food processor blend: sour cream, chipotle pepper Lime juice, garlic powder, salt, pinch of sugar, touch of mayonnaise- optional Nutritional Information People - 3

Cal - 588

Fat - 35.2gm

Protein - 19.1gm

Carbs - 82gm

Dietary Fiber - 19.5gm

