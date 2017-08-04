Besan Ladoo Recipe | How To Make Besan Ke Ladoo Recipes oi-Staff

Besan ladoo is a popular North Indian sweet that is traditionally prepared for almost all festivals. This delectable sweet is made by roasting besan in ghee and adding powdered sugar, cardamom powder and dry fruits. It is one of the must-have recipes during the Ganesh Chaturthi. This year Ganesh Chaturthi began on 22 August 2020 and will go on till 31 August 2020

Besan ke ladoo is otherwise known as Kadalai maavu urundai in Tamil and is often made for family functions. This toothsome sweet is simple and quick to make and does not take too much of your time. Hence, it is a perfect sweet for parties and gatherings.

The besan laddu has a slightly glossy texture due to the ghee and the nutty aroma of the besan, which can leave you asking for more once you take a bite of it. If you want to prepare this sweet at home, read the article for a step-by-step procedure along with images. Also, you could watch the video recipe on how to make besan ladoo.

BESAN LADOO RECIPE VIDEO

BESAN LADOO RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BESAN KE LADOO | BESAN LADDU RECIPE Besan Ladoo Recipe | How To Make Besan Ke Ladoo | Besan Laddu Recipe Prep Time 5 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 8 ladoos Ingredients Powdered sugar - 1 cup Besan (gram flour) - 2 cups Ghee - 3/4th cup Water - 3 tsp Cardamom powder - a pinch Chopped almonds - 1 tsp + for garnishing Chopped pistachio - 1 tsp + for garnishing How to Prepare 1. Add ghee to a heated pan. 2. Pour the besan and stir continuously on a low flame to avoid it from burning. 3. Let it cook for about 10 minutes, until the besan changes colour and the raw smell goes away. 4. When you sprinkle water, you can see the froth appearing on top. 5. Stir well until the froth disappears. 6. Transfer it into a bowl and allow it to cool for 10 minutes. 7. Add the powdered sugar and mix well. 8. Then, add the cardamom powder and mix again. 9. Add a teaspoon of chopped almonds and pistachios and blend them in. 10. Refrigerate the mixture for about 10 minutes. 11. Roll them into equal-sized round ladoos. 12. Garnish the ladoos with chopped almonds and pistachios. Instructions 1. The proportion of the ghee and the besan needs to be accurate.

2. After mixing the cardamom powder with the ladoo dough, take some of it and rub it in between your palms. If you can feel the ghee in your hands, then it is done. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece

Calories - 135 cal

Fat - 7 g

Protein - 7 g

Carbohydrates - 29 g

Sugar - 12 g

Fibre - 6 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE BESAN LADOO

1. Add ghee to a heated pan.

2. Pour the besan and stir continuously on a low flame to avoid it from burning.

3. Let it cook for about 10 minutes, until the besan changes colour and the raw smell goes away.

4. When you sprinkle water, you can see the froth appearing on top.

5. Stir well until the froth disappears.

6. Transfer it into a bowl and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

7. Add the powdered sugar and mix well.

8. Then, add the cardamom powder and mix again.

9. Add a teaspoon of chopped almonds and pistachios and blend them in.

10. Refrigerate the mixture for about 10 minutes.

11. Roll them into equal-sized round ladoos.

12. Garnish the ladoos with chopped almonds and pistachios.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications