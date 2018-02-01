How To Make Bajra Khichdi, A Low Calorie, Recipe

How To Prepare Bajra Khichdi, A Low Calorie | Boldsky

Bajra khichdi is one of the staple foods in the states of Rajasthan and Haryana. It is especially had during the winter months. It is a great food to opt for in case you are on a diet, as it is extremely low in calories and will also make you feel full for long.

Bajra is packed with nutrition and hence this bajra khichdi recipe can be had as a complete meal during lunch or dinner. You could serve it with some ghee, which will enhance its taste even further. Also, serving it with curd will help cool down your digestive system.

To know how to prepare the bajra khichdi recipe, here a video that you could watch and also to know more about the step-by-step preparation method on how to make bajra khichdi, along with the images, do scroll on.

BAJRA KHICHDI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BAJRA KHICHDI RECIPE | BAJRA KHICHDI STEP BY STEP | BAJRA KHICHDI VIDEO | LOW CALORIE RECIPES Bajra Khichdi Recipe | How To Make Bajra Khichdi Recipe | Bajra Khichdi Step By Step | Bajra Khichdi Video | Low Calorie Recipes Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Main Course Serves: 2 Ingredients Bajra - 1 cup Carrot (shredded) - ½ cup Beans - ½ cup Peas (pealed) - ½ cup Green Split Moong Dal - ½ cup Onion - ½ cup Turmeric - 1/4th tsp Salt - 1 tsp Jeera - 1 tsp Chilli Powder - 1 tbsp Oil - 1 tsp How to Prepare 1. Wash the moong dal thoroughly and soak it in water for half an hour. 2. Wash the bajra and soak it for half an hour in water. 3. Next, take a pressure cooker and add 1 tsp of oil to it. 4. After that, add 1 tsp of jeera. 5. Add the chopped onions and stir it well on low flame. 6. Once the onions turn translucent, add carrots. 7. Next, add the chopped beans and peas. 8. Stir everything well. 9. After it is slightly cooked, add the moong dal, along with the water in which it was soaked. 10. Next, add bajra to the cooker along with the water in which the bajra was soaked. 11. Add some more water and allow it to boil. 12. Add 1 tsp of salt, chilli powder and turmeric powder. 13. Add some more water to bring it to the right consistency. 14. Close the lid of the pressure cooker. 15. Pressure cook this for 3-4 whistles. 16. Cool it for 10 minutes. 17. Serve the dish hot with curd. Instructions Half cook the veggies and do not overcook them, to get the right consistency of the khichdi. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl

