Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

How To Make Bajra Khichdi, A Low Calorie, Recipe

By: Staff
How To Prepare Bajra Khichdi, A Low Calorie | Boldsky

Bajra khichdi is one of the staple foods in the states of Rajasthan and Haryana. It is especially had during the winter months. It is a great food to opt for in case you are on a diet, as it is extremely low in calories and will also make you feel full for long.

Bajra is packed with nutrition and hence this bajra khichdi recipe can be had as a complete meal during lunch or dinner. You could serve it with some ghee, which will enhance its taste even further. Also, serving it with curd will help cool down your digestive system.

To know how to prepare the bajra khichdi recipe, here a video that you could watch and also to know more about the step-by-step preparation method on how to make bajra khichdi, along with the images, do scroll on.

bajra khichdi recipe
BAJRA KHICHDI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE BAJRA KHICHDI RECIPE | BAJRA KHICHDI STEP BY STEP | BAJRA KHICHDI VIDEO | LOW CALORIE RECIPES
Bajra Khichdi Recipe | How To Make Bajra Khichdi Recipe | Bajra Khichdi Step By Step | Bajra Khichdi Video | Low Calorie Recipes
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
25 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Main Course

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Bajra - 1 cup

    Carrot (shredded) - ½ cup

    Beans - ½ cup

    Peas (pealed) - ½ cup

    Green Split Moong Dal - ½ cup

    Onion - ½ cup

    Turmeric - 1/4th tsp

    Salt - 1 tsp

    Jeera - 1 tsp

    Chilli Powder - 1 tbsp

    Oil - 1 tsp

Red Rice Kanda Poha
How to Prepare

  • 1. Wash the moong dal thoroughly and soak it in water for half an hour.

    2. Wash the bajra and soak it for half an hour in water.

    3. Next, take a pressure cooker and add 1 tsp of oil to it.

    4. After that, add 1 tsp of jeera.

    5. Add the chopped onions and stir it well on low flame.

    6. Once the onions turn translucent, add carrots.

    7. Next, add the chopped beans and peas.

    8. Stir everything well.

    9. After it is slightly cooked, add the moong dal, along with the water in which it was soaked.

    10. Next, add bajra to the cooker along with the water in which the bajra was soaked.

    11. Add some more water and allow it to boil.

    12. Add 1 tsp of salt, chilli powder and turmeric powder.

    13. Add some more water to bring it to the right consistency.

    14. Close the lid of the pressure cooker.

    15. Pressure cook this for 3-4 whistles.

    16. Cool it for 10 minutes.

    17. Serve the dish hot with curd.

Instructions
  • Half cook the veggies and do not overcook them, to get the right consistency of the khichdi.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl
  • Calories - 321 cal
  • Fat - 13.0 g
  • Protein - 10.6 g
  • Carbohydrates - 40.2 g
  • Fibre - 6.5 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE

1. Wash the moong dal thoroughly and soak it in water for half an hour.

bajra khichdi recipe
bajra khichdi recipe

2. Wash the bajra and soak it for half an hour in water.

bajra khichdi recipe
bajra khichdi recipe

3. Next, take a pressure cooker and add 1 tsp of oil to it.

bajra khichdi recipe
bajra khichdi recipe

4. After that, add 1 tsp of jeera.

bajra khichdi recipe

5. Add the chopped onions and stir it well on low flame.

bajra khichdi recipe
bajra khichdi recipe

6. Once the onions turn translucent, add carrots.

bajra khichdi recipe

7. Next, add the chopped beans and peas.

bajra khichdi recipe
bajra khichdi recipe

8. Stir everything well.

bajra khichdi recipe

9. After it is slightly cooked, add the moong dal, along with the water in which it was soaked.

bajra khichdi recipe

10. Next, add bajra to the cooker along with the water in which the bajra was soaked.

bajra khichdi recipe

11. Add some more water and allow it to boil.

bajra khichdi recipe
bajra khichdi recipe

12. Add 1 tsp of salt, chilli powder and turmeric powder.

bajra khichdi recipe
bajra khichdi recipe
bajra khichdi recipe

13. Add some more water to bring it to the right consistency.

bajra khichdi recipe

14. Close the lid of the pressure cooker.

bajra khichdi recipe

15. Pressure cook this for 3-4 whistles.

bajra khichdi recipe

16. Cool it for 10 minutes.

bajra khichdi recipe

17. Serve the dish hot with curd.

bajra khichdi recipe
[ 4.5 of 5 - 77 Users]
Read more about: bajra, low calories, khichdi, moong dal
Story first published: Thursday, February 1, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 1, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky