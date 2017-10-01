Hyderabadi Baingan Mirchi Ka Salan Recipe Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Baingan mirchi ka salan is a popular and mandatory side serving that is served with Hyderabadi Biryani. This curry also goes best with plain rice. Since the base of baingan ka salan has a mix and variety of ingredients and complex spices, it go very well with plain rice.

You can also team up the same with rotis and dosas. Break the rules and make new combinations with this universal baingan mirchi ka salan.

BAINGAN MIRCHI KA SALAN RECIPE | HYDERABADI BAINGAN AUR MIRCHI KA SALAN | MIRCHI BAINGAN KA SALAN RECIPE | HYDERABADI CHILLI AND EGGPLANT CURRY Baingan Mirchi Ka Salan Recipe | Hyderabadi Baingan Aur Mirchi Ka Salan | Mirchi Baingan Ka Salan Recipe | Hyderabadi Chilli And Eggplant Curry Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Chef Satish Kumar Recipe Type: Side Dish Serves: 3 Ingredients Brinjals / Baingan - 1 Salan chilli - 150 g Onions - 2 Green chillies - 4-5 Curry leaves - 9-10 Coriander leaves - a bunch Ginger-garlic paste - 2-3 tbsp Peanuts - ¼th cup Sesame seeds - 1 tbsp Coriander powder - 1 tbsp Fresh coconut - ½ cup Cumin seeds - 1 tsp Mustard - 1 tsp Garam masala - 1½ tsp Red chilli powder - 2 tsp Turmeric - 1½ tsp Tamarind paste - 4-5 tbsp Salt to taste How to Prepare Firstly take a bowl and put the roasted peanuts, sesame seeds and coconut in the recommended quantity in it. Now, keep the roasted peanuts, sesame seeds & coconut to dry well. Keep them in the refrigerator to set them cool. Now, blend these with a little amount of water to obtain a smooth paste. Partially slit the brinjals into 4 sections, leaving the stem intact. Take fresh chillies and cut them into two halves, so that it will be easy to deep fry them well. Now, take a cooking pan and deep fry until it is cooked. Take a kadai and add oil to it. Heat the oil and add cumin and mustard and when it begins to splutter, add onions, curry leaves to it and post that sprinkle some salt according to taste. Now, fry the onions until they turn transparent. Add red chilli powder, garam masala, as it gives a sharp and smoky flavour and post that, add turmeric, as it will give it a nice colour. Then, add ginger to it and fry ginger-garlic paste well, until the raw smell goes away completely. Post that, pour half a cup of water to the pan. Add the blended paste, made of roasted peanuts, sesame seeds and coconut. Now, stir well and begin to cook it on a medium flame. Cook it well and when the gravy begins to bubble well, it's time now to add the fried brinjals and stir again. Now cover and cook till the brinjals look completely cooked and make sure that the brinjals are not overcooked. Add tamarind pulp to enhance the taste. Garnish well with fresh coriander leaves and serve it with biryani.

Instructions More water must be added to obtain the consistency of a gravy. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl

Calories - 282 cal

Fat - 20 g

Protein - 6 g

Carbohydrates - 25 g

Sugar - 16 g

Dietary Fibre - 4 g

