Hyderabadi Baingan Mirchi Ka Salan Recipe
Baingan mirchi ka salan is a popular and mandatory side serving that is served with Hyderabadi Biryani. This curry also goes best with plain rice. Since the base of baingan ka salan has a mix and variety of ingredients and complex spices, it go very well with plain rice.
You can also team up the same with rotis and dosas. Break the rules and make new combinations with this universal baingan mirchi ka salan.
Recipe By: Chef Satish Kumar
Recipe Type: Side Dish
Serves: 3
Brinjals / Baingan - 1
Salan chilli - 150 g
Onions - 2
Green chillies - 4-5
Curry leaves - 9-10
Coriander leaves - a bunch
Ginger-garlic paste - 2-3 tbsp
Peanuts - ¼th cup
Sesame seeds - 1 tbsp
Coriander powder - 1 tbsp
Fresh coconut - ½ cup
Cumin seeds - 1 tsp
Mustard - 1 tsp
Garam masala - 1½ tsp
Red chilli powder - 2 tsp
Turmeric - 1½ tsp
Tamarind paste - 4-5 tbsp
Salt to taste
- Firstly take a bowl and put the roasted peanuts, sesame seeds and coconut in the recommended quantity in it.
- Now, keep the roasted peanuts, sesame seeds & coconut to dry well.
- Keep them in the refrigerator to set them cool.
- Now, blend these with a little amount of water to obtain a smooth paste.
- Partially slit the brinjals into 4 sections, leaving the stem intact.
- Take fresh chillies and cut them into two halves, so that it will be easy to deep fry them well.
- Now, take a cooking pan and deep fry until it is cooked.
- Take a kadai and add oil to it.
- Heat the oil and add cumin and mustard and when it begins to splutter, add onions, curry leaves to it and post that sprinkle some salt according to taste.
- Now, fry the onions until they turn transparent.
- Add red chilli powder, garam masala, as it gives a sharp and smoky flavour and post that, add turmeric, as it will give it a nice colour.
- Then, add ginger to it and fry ginger-garlic paste well, until the raw smell goes away completely.
- Post that, pour half a cup of water to the pan.
- Add the blended paste, made of roasted peanuts, sesame seeds and coconut.
- Now, stir well and begin to cook it on a medium flame.
- Cook it well and when the gravy begins to bubble well, it's time now to add the fried brinjals and stir again.
- Now cover and cook till the brinjals look completely cooked and make sure that the brinjals are not overcooked.
- Add tamarind pulp to enhance the taste.
- Garnish well with fresh coriander leaves and serve it with biryani.
- More water must be added to obtain the consistency of a gravy.
- Serving Size - 1 bowl
- Calories - 282 cal
- Fat - 20 g
- Protein - 6 g
- Carbohydrates - 25 g
- Sugar - 16 g
- Dietary Fibre - 4 g