Baingan Bharta Recipe: Here's How You Can Prepare It

Out of all the popular North Indian recipes, Baingan Bharta is one of the most loved recipes. It is a smoky mashed eggplant recipe which has a tangy and spicy flavour. Eggplant is a purple variety of brinjal. Bharta tastes better when it is prepared using an eggplant.
Baingan ka Bharta is prepared by roasting eggplant directly over the stove. Later the charred skin is peeled off. People prefer to have bharta with litti, roti and phulka. In addition to the eggplant, bharta contains chopped onions and tomatoes. Today we have brought the recipe for the same.
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10M
Total Time
20 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Meal
Serves: 3
Ingredients
- 1 eggplant
- ½ cup finely chopped onions
- 1 cup finely chopped tomato
- 5 medium-sized garlic cloves, finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon chopped green chilies
- ½ teaspoon red chili powder
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves
- salt as required
How to Prepare
Roasting The Eggplant
- First of all, rinse one fresh eggplant and then pat dry.
- Cut the eggplant from its base to its stem but don't cut in two halves.
- Make another similar cut so that the eggplant has four parts attached to its stem.
- Now check the parts to ensure there are no worms or black spot in the eggplant.
- Apply a thin layer of oil on the eggplant and roast it on the direct flame over the stove top.
- After every 3-4 minutes, turn the eggplant to ensure it gets cooked evenly.
- Roast the eggplant until it becomes soft and tender. You can check the doneness using a fork or knife.
- If the eggplant is cooked properly, immerse it into normal water.
- Let the eggplant cool down for 10 minutes.
- After that scrap the skin and mash the pulp in a separate bowl.
Making Baingan Ka Bharta
- Take a kadai or frying pan. Heat oil in it.
- Add finely chopped garlic into the oil.
- Stir the chopped garlic. Next add chopped onions.
- Saute the onions till they become translucent.
- After this, add chopped green chillies and tomatoes. Saute well.
- Keep stirring the tomatoes often till they turn pulpy.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt to cook the tomatoes faster.
- Add red chili powder and mix well.
- After this, add mashed eggplant. Mix thoroughly.
- Add salt into the mixture. Stir well for 5 minutes on low-medium heat.
- Finally, add chopped coriander leaves.
- Serve baingan bharta with phulka, roti or chapati.
Nutritional Information
- People - 3
- Calories - 228kcal
- Fat: - 15g
- Protein - 4g
- Carbohydrates - 24g
- Fiber - 9g
