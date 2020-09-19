Just In
Lauki Ki Kheer Recipe: Prepare A Nice Dessert For Your Loved Ones
Kheer is one of the most loved dishes in India. People of all ages love to have kheer as their dessert. When it comes to kheer, it can be prepared in many ways and with several ingredients. However, one thing common with all kinds of kheer recipe is the presence of milk. People often use vegetables like carrot, potatoes and lauki (bottle gourds) for making kheer.
Though there are many people who aren't fond of having lauki, one can never say a no to lauki ki kheer. The smooth and creamy texture of this dessert will make you feel elated. After all, it is prepared using grated lauki which is sauteed for 5-7 minutes in ghee or butter. If you are wondering how you can prepare this dessert, then do not worry as help has arrived. Today we are going to share the recipe of lauki ki kheer.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Dessert
Serves: 4
- 3 cups of grated lauki (bottle gourd)
- 3 cups of milk
- 2 teaspoons of butter or ghee
- 1 tablespoon golden raisins
- 1 tablespoon broken cashews
- 1 tablespoon of rose water
- 1 teaspoon of crushed cardamom
- Sugar according to taste
1. First things first, peel the gourd and grate it. Make sure you do not grate it from the finer side. Always use the thicker side for grating the gourd.
2. Also, remove the seeds as it may not taste good.
3. Now heat a pan and add 2 tablespoons of butter or ghee into it. Fry cashews and raisins into it. Once the cashews turn golden and raisins swell, remove them in a plate and keep them aside.
4. Now it's time to add grated lauki into the pan.
5. Saute the grated lauki for 5-7 minutes on medium flame so that it doesn't burn and cooks well.
6. After this, add milk into it and stir it well.
7. Add sugar to taste and give a good stir.
8. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for another 8-10 minutes on low-medium flame.
9. After 8-10 minutes remove the lid and add rose water and crushed cardamom.
10. Also, add the fried cashews and raisins into the kheer and stir well.
11. Cook for another 4-5 minutes and then turn off the flame.
12. Let the kheer cool down. This is when your kheer will thicken. You can also put the kheer in the refrigerator once it cools down for 10-15 minutes.
13. Garnish with tutti-fruit and serve in glass bowls.
- People - 4
- kcal - 216 kcal
- Fat - 8 g
- Protein - 6 g
- Carbs - 32 g
- Fiber - 1 g
Things To Keep In Mind
- You can add condensed milk to enhance the taste of the kheer.
- In case, you want a thick kheer, then you can reduce the amount of milk by a half cup.
- Always saute the lauki on medium flame.
- Once you add milk and sugar, let the kheer simmer for 8-10 minutes.