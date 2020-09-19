Lauki Ki Kheer Recipe: Prepare A Nice Dessert For Your Loved Ones

1. First things first, peel the gourd and grate it. Make sure you do not grate it from the finer side. Always use the thicker side for grating the gourd.

2. Also, remove the seeds as it may not taste good.

3. Now heat a pan and add 2 tablespoons of butter or ghee into it. Fry cashews and raisins into it. Once the cashews turn golden and raisins swell, remove them in a plate and keep them aside.

4. Now it's time to add grated lauki into the pan.

5. Saute the grated lauki for 5-7 minutes on medium flame so that it doesn't burn and cooks well.

6. After this, add milk into it and stir it well.

7. Add sugar to taste and give a good stir.

8. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for another 8-10 minutes on low-medium flame.

9. After 8-10 minutes remove the lid and add rose water and crushed cardamom.

10. Also, add the fried cashews and raisins into the kheer and stir well.

11. Cook for another 4-5 minutes and then turn off the flame.

12. Let the kheer cool down. This is when your kheer will thicken. You can also put the kheer in the refrigerator once it cools down for 10-15 minutes.

13. Garnish with tutti-fruit and serve in glass bowls.