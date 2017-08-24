ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Atta Ladoo Recipe: How To Make Atte Ke Ladoo

    Posted By:
    |

    Atta ladoo is a traditional North Indian sweet that is prepared mainly during festivals and other celebrations. The atte ke ladoo is made with atta, ghee and powdered sugar as the main ingredients and is flavoured with various dry fruits to give the crunch.

    The wheat flour ladoo is considered healthy and also filling and hence is an ideal sweet if you are craving for some sweets. In Punjab, atta ladoo is mainly prepared during winter and monsoon seasons as the preparation itself keeps people warm.

    The atta ladoo is simple and quick to make and hence is a perfect naivedyum during festivals. If you would like to try this recipe at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure with images and a video.

    ATTA LADOO VIDEO RECIPE

    ATTA LADOO RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE ATTE KE LADOO | WHEAT FLOUR LADOO RECIPE
    Atta Ladoo Recipe | How To Make Atte Ke Ladoo | Wheat Flour Ladoo Recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    20M
    Total Time
    30 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Sweets

    Serves: 8 ladoos

    Ingredients

    • Atta - 1 cup

      Ghee (melted) - ½ cup + 4 tbsp

      Water (luke warm) - 3 tbsp

      Coconut powder - ¼th cup

      Chopped almonds - ¾th tbsp

      Chopped cashew nuts - ¾th tbsp

      Raisins - 8-10

      Chopped pistachios - 1 tsp

      Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp

      Powdered sugar - ¾th cup

    Red Rice Kanda Poha
    How to Prepare

    • 1. Add atta into a mixing bowl.

      2. Add 4 tablespoons of ghee.

      3. Add warm water and mix well with the hand.

      4. The atta should stick together when held in the palm.

      5. Pour the atta in a big sieve.

      6. Once sieved, you should get the granules.

      7. Add half a cup of ghee in a heated pan.

      8. Add the sieved granules and mix well.

      9. Stir continuously to avoid burning at the bottom.

      10. Roast it for 8-10 minutes until the ghee separates from the atta.

      11. Add the coconut powder.

      12. Mix well and turn the stove off.

      13. Add chopped almonds and cashew nuts.

      14. Add raisins and pistachio and mix well.

      15. Add cardamom powder and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

      16. Add the powdered sugar and mix thoroughly using the hand.

      17. Make them into small ladoos and serve.

    Instructions
    • 1.Milk can be added as an ingredient instead of water to make it rich.
    • 2.You can use the fine atta instead of the atta granules.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serving Size - 1 ladoo
    • Calories - 296 cal
    • Fat - 5.5 g
    • Protein - 5 g
    • Carbohydrates - 56 g
    • Sugar - 28 g

    STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE ATTA LADOO

    1. Add atta into a mixing bowl.

    2. Add 4 tablespoons of ghee.

    3. Add warm water and mix well with the hand.

    4. The atta should stick together when held in the palm.

    5. Pour the atta in a big sieve.

    6. Once sieved, you should get the granules.

    7. Add half a cup of ghee in a heated pan.

    8. Add the sieved granules and mix well.

    9. Stir continuously to avoid burning at the bottom.

    10. Roast it for 8-10 minutes until the ghee separates from the atta.

    11. Add the coconut powder.

    12. Mix well and turn the stove off.

    13. Add chopped almonds and cashew nuts.

    14. Add raisins and pistachio and mix well.

    15. Add cardamom powder and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.

    16. Add the powdered sugar and mix thoroughly using the hand.

    17. Make them into small ladoos and serve.

    More INDIAN SWEETS News

    [ 4.5 of 5 - 57 Users]
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close