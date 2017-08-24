Atta Ladoo Recipe: How To Make Atte Ke Ladoo Recipes oi-Sowmya Subramanian

Atta ladoo is a traditional North Indian sweet that is prepared mainly during festivals and other celebrations. The atte ke ladoo is made with atta, ghee and powdered sugar as the main ingredients and is flavoured with various dry fruits to give the crunch.

The wheat flour ladoo is considered healthy and also filling and hence is an ideal sweet if you are craving for some sweets. In Punjab, atta ladoo is mainly prepared during winter and monsoon seasons as the preparation itself keeps people warm.

The atta ladoo is simple and quick to make and hence is a perfect naivedyum during festivals. If you would like to try this recipe at home, continue reading the step-by-step procedure with images and a video.

ATTA LADOO VIDEO RECIPE

ATTA LADOO RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE ATTE KE LADOO | WHEAT FLOUR LADOO RECIPE Atta Ladoo Recipe | How To Make Atte Ke Ladoo | Wheat Flour Ladoo Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Sweets Serves: 8 ladoos Ingredients Atta - 1 cup Ghee (melted) - ½ cup + 4 tbsp Water (luke warm) - 3 tbsp Coconut powder - ¼th cup Chopped almonds - ¾th tbsp Chopped cashew nuts - ¾th tbsp Raisins - 8-10 Chopped pistachios - 1 tsp Cardamom powder - ¼th tsp Powdered sugar - ¾th cup How to Prepare 1. Add atta into a mixing bowl. 2. Add 4 tablespoons of ghee. 3. Add warm water and mix well with the hand. 4. The atta should stick together when held in the palm. 5. Pour the atta in a big sieve. 6. Once sieved, you should get the granules. 7. Add half a cup of ghee in a heated pan. 8. Add the sieved granules and mix well. 9. Stir continuously to avoid burning at the bottom. 10. Roast it for 8-10 minutes until the ghee separates from the atta. 11. Add the coconut powder. 12. Mix well and turn the stove off. 13. Add chopped almonds and cashew nuts. 14. Add raisins and pistachio and mix well. 15. Add cardamom powder and allow it to cool for 10 minutes. 16. Add the powdered sugar and mix thoroughly using the hand. 17. Make them into small ladoos and serve. Instructions 1.Milk can be added as an ingredient instead of water to make it rich.

2.You can use the fine atta instead of the atta granules. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 ladoo

Calories - 296 cal

Fat - 5.5 g

Protein - 5 g

Carbohydrates - 56 g

Sugar - 28 g

