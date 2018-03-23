Ashtami Prasad Ke Poori Recipe| Navratri Prasad special Poori Recipe| Ashtami Prasad ke Poori Recipe

Ashtami Prasad ke Poori recipe is our absolute favourite, as this crispy delicacy with a touch of ghee and crunchy textures caters us the nostalgia and comfort of home-made food or 'ghar ka khana". For the auspicious 8th day of the Navratri Ashtami Puja, these pooris are made with utmost care and love and can be served with kala chana masala and suji ke halwa.

Pooris have a special place in our heart for being so easy to make yet so delicious to munch on as a breakfast or even as a scrumptious main-course meal and we can't help but make these again and again.

These pooris can also serve as the perfect Sunday meal as what can be better than crunchy pooris, teamed up with a side-dish of your choice, lending you an absolute platter of cozy comfort food as a happy start of your Sunday?

To make this easily at home, click on the video or take a quick look at our recipe article and make these crisply pooris at ease.

Ashtami Prasad Ke Poori Recipe| Navratri Prasad Special Poori Recipe Prep Time 1 Hours15 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 1 Hours35 Mins Recipe By: Ankita Mishra Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Atta - 2 cups 2. Ghee - 1 tbsp 3. Water - 1 cup 4. Rock salt - 1 tsp 5. Oil - 1 cup How to Prepare 1. Add atta, ghee and rock salt in a bowl. 2. Mix everything properly and add water little by little. 3. Knead it into a firm dough and tuck it tight, once it's firm. 4. Coat it with ghee and cover it with a damp cloth for an hour. 5. Knead for 30 seconds and divide into small portions. 6. Roll into small balls and coat them generously with ghee. 7. Roll into thin pooris. 9. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the pooris till the edges turn crisp. 10. Serve with a side-dish of your choice. Instructions "1. Ghee helps to make it more crispy, and you can avoid using it if preferred. 2. Rest the dough for a while to make sure your pooris will not stick to the chakki." Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 piece Calories - 86 cal Fat - 1 g Carbohydrates - 16 g

