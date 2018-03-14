Arbi Kofta With Mint Curd Recipe: How To Make Arbi Kofta With Mint Curd Dip | Boldsky

Arbi, or colocasia, has to be one of the most underrated carb-packed vegetable, lost in the popularity race to potatoes, yet it holds so much to offer in a dish as a wholesome ingredient.

Known as one of the oldest vegetables of the Indian sub-continent, arbi can be used to make crispy toothsome fries, sabjis or curries, or as we have tried with it here, a delicious kofta recipe for the Navratri season, with a hung-curd minty fresh dahi or curd dip, balancing and increasing the flavours of arbis significantly.

Arbi kofta recipe does not call for long hours or twenty elaborate steps to cook it to perfection. The procedure is rather simple. Boil the arbis and smash them to a dough, roll them into kofta balls and fry till the outer edge is crispy and make sure that the koftas have been cooked thoroughly.

Adding the mint curd dip in the recipe adds to the zesty flavour of the dish, bringing the fresh fruity flavour with delicious fruits like pomegranates and cucumber, adding to the oomph of the dish.

To try this delightful arbi kofta recipe, take a look at the video above or go through our step-by-step image instructions and this Navratri, indulge in this mouthful and filling koftas with your near and dear ones.

ARBI KOFTA WITH MINT CURD RECIPE | NAVRATRI SPECIAL ARBI KOFTA RECIPE | EASY ARBI RECIPES | ARBI KOFTA WITH MINT CURD STEP BY STEP | ARBI KOFTA WITH MINT CURD VIDEO Arbi kofta with mint curd recipe | Navratri special arbi kofta recipe | Easy arbi recipes | Arbi kofta with mint curd step by step | Arbi kofta with mint curd video Prep Time 1 Hours15 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 1 Hours40 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 2-3 Ingredients 1. Kuttu atta - 3-4 tbsp 2. White Til - 1 tbsp 3. Green Chilli - 1 tbsp 4. Ginger - 1 tbsp 5. Rock Salt - 1 tbsp 6. Oil - 2 tbsp 7. Ajwain - 1 tsp 8. Arbi - 250 g For The Mint Curd Dip: 1. Mint Leaves - A handful 2. Cucumber - ½ cup 3. Rock Salt - 1 tbsp 4. Pomegranates - ½ cup 5. Curd (hung) - 1 bowl How to Prepare Arbi Kofta: 1. Take a cooker and add 350 g of arbi in it. 2. Pressure cook the arbi for 3-4 whistles. 3. Let it cool for 3-4 minutes. 4. Peel the skin of the arbi and smash them together. 5. Add white til, green chillies, ginger, kuttu flour, salt, ajwain and bind it all to a soft dough. 6. Divide it into small portions and roll into koftas balls. 7. Take a pan and add oil to it. 8. Place the koftas and fry them for 5-7 minutes each. 9. Transfer them into a bowl and serve with your preferred dip. How To Make Mint - Curd Dip 1. Take a bowl and cover it with a piece of cloth. 2. Pour curd over it and let it rest for ½-1 hour. 3. Strain the curd and transfer it into a bowl. 4. Add mint leaves, cucumber, pomegranates, rock salt and mix everything together. 5. Serve it chilled. Instructions 1. Grease your hands with oil while making the dough, as arbi tends to be sticky.

2. Add kuttu flour to adjust the softness of the dough. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 serving

Calories - 166.9 cal

Fat - 10.9 g

Protein - 1.8 g

Carbohydrates - 16.8 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE ARBI KOFTA

How To Make Mint - Curd Dip

1. Take a bowl and cover it with a piece of cloth.

2. Pour curd over it and let it rest for ½-1 hour.

3. Strain the curd and transfer it into a bowl.

4. Add mint leaves, cucumber, pomegranates, rock salt and mix everything together.

5. Serve it chilled.

Arbi Kofta:

1. Take a cooker and add 350 g of arbi in it.

2. Pressure cook the arbi for 3-4 whistles.

3. Let it cool for 3-4 minutes.

4. Peel the skin of the arbi and smash them together.

5. Add white til, green chillies, ginger, kuttu flour, salt, ajwain and bind it all to a soft dough.

6. Divide it into small portions and roll into koftas balls.

7. Take a pan and add oil to it.

8. Place the koftas and fry them for 5-7 minutes each.

9. Transfer them into a bowl and serve with your preferred dip.