Rabdi, or kheer, loosely translates to creamy milk delicacies that we love to indulge in, given any occasion or just to cheer up a gloomy day. We love our kheer recipes with various dry fruits, rice or with fruity delights to oomph up the taste even more. For today's dessert recipe, our pick is this delicious apple rabdi recipe, loaded with the delicate apple taste and laced with our favourite cardamom flavour.

Making this rabdi is quite easy. All you need to do is to slice your apples into small pieces and grate them thoroughly. Ensure that the milk is loaded up with full cream and cook it with cardamom and grated apple pieces. Lace with almonds at the end and serve it chilled.

Moreover, apple rabdi is great for summer, as it does not give you a heavy feeling in the stomach, instead the delicateness of this rabdi makes it a perfect dessert for the breezy summer evenings, which you can perhaps have after a sumptuous dinner or simply as a self-indulgent happy delight.

To know how to make this apple rabdi recipe, take a quick look at the video or just go through our step-by-step image descriptions and tell us about your favourite kheer recipes.

APPLE RABDI RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE APPLE KHEER | SEB RABDI RECIPE| APPLE RABDI STEP BY STEP| APPLE RABDI VIDEO Apple Rabdi Recipe | How To Make Apple Kheer | Seb Rabdi Recipe| Apple Rabdi Step By Step| Apple Rabdi Video Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 2-3 Ingredients 1. Almonds (blanched) - 6 2. Cardamom powder - 1 tsp 3. Sugar - 2 tbsp 4. Apple - 3/4th of an apple 5. Milk (with full cream) - 3 cups How to Prepare 1. Cut the apple into thin slices and finely grate the slices. 2. Add milk into a pan and boil it for 8-10 minutes. 3. Once the milk starts boiling, stir it for a while and add the grated apple and sugar. 4. Give it a good stir and let it cook for 3-4 minutes. 5. Once the apple is cooked, add blanched almonds and cardamom powder. 6. Stir for a couple of minutes till the flavour of cardamom is infused into the rabdi. 7. Transfer into a bowl and serve chilled. Instructions 1. If you do not want your dessert to be too sweet, add only a few spoons of sugar (that is for 3/4th of an apple, the quantity should be 3 tbsp). 2. Use full-cream milk to ensure that you get the right consistency of the kheer. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1

Calories - 109 cal

Fat - 0.5 g

Protein - 3.6 g

Carbs - 22 g

Fibre - 0.7 g

