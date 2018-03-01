Almond Malai Kheer Recipe: How To Make Almond Milk Kheer

Almond Malai Kheer Recipe | How To Make Almond Malai Kheer Recipe| Tasty Homemade Dessert Recipe

Almond Malai Kheer rules our heart as one of our most-cherished desserts because what can taste better than a spoonful of thick creamy rice pudding, laced with the subtle aroma of saffron, enriched with almonds and endowed with aromatic Indian spices? For us, rice pudding or kheer is the ultimate dessert bowl, be it for any festivals or celebrations. Hence, in this festival occasion, we will talk about how to make this almond milk kheer recipe, easily at home. This particular almond malai kheer recipe is perfect for any festivals, as it hardly takes any time to cook and gives you plenty of time to relish on this sweet delicacy.

The best part about rice puddings is that they are super easy to make and can be taken both as hot or chilled, however you may please. So, take a look at the video below or the step-by-step pictorial description and make this festival season bigger and brighter by preparing this gastronomical delight easily at home.

Almond Malai Kheer Recipe

Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Sugar - 1 tbsp 2. Blanched almonds - 2 tbsp 3. Basmati rice - 2 tbsp 4. Green cardamom powder - 1 tbsp 5. Saffron - a few strands 6. Milk - 350 g 7. Condensed milk - 4 tbsp How to Prepare 1. Take a bowl and add rice to it. 2. Pour water and let it soak for 10-15 minutes. 3. Take a pan. 4. Add milk and let it boil for 5-10 minutes. 5. Add the soaked rice and stir continuously. 6. Let the rice cook for 4-5 minutes. 7. When the rice is soft, add the condensed milk. 8. Add almonds, green cardamom powder and sugar to this. 9. Stir for 2-3 minutes. 10. Remove the pan and garnish with saffron on top while serving. Instructions 1. Soak the rice beforehand, so that it can cook faster.

2. Keep stirring while the milk is boiling to avoid any lumps in the kheer. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl

Calories - 490 cal

Fat - 6 g

Protein - 41 g

Carbohydrates - 51 g

Sugar - 5 g

Fibre - 4 g

