ABC (Apple Beetroot Carrot) Juice Recipe | Best Detox Juice Recipe | Weight Loss Juice Recipe

Let's be real! We live in a world where stepping one foot out from home will mean that we will have to deal with dust, polluted air and filling our body with toxins! On top of that, our sedentary lifestyle contributes more to that and we end up falling sick every once in a while! So, how do we make sure that our body gets the essential immunity power to fight off the germs and stay healthy?
Back To Nature!
Like always, nature and natural ingredients always hold the right solution for us when it comes to our health and to find the best detoxification method, we choose to go back to mother nature. Detoxification has been a recent trend and you can find a ton of detoxification juice recipes, which claim to cleanse your body throughout! After a lot of testing and trying these juice recipes, we have found the best detoxification juice, which will literally work like a miracle for your heart, skin and liver, all at the same time!
ABC Juice, The Magical Trio
What does this magical juice recipe contain? The miraculous combo of apple, beetroot and carrot has got the name and fame for being a complete pack of nutrients, vitamins and minerals, which work on an array of health problems and make us live healthier than ever (on regular intake).
Power Pack House Of Vitamins
Apple contains Vitamins A, B, C, E, K, Folate, Niacin, Zinc, Copper, Potassium and Phosphorus. Apple's high vitamin C content and antioxidant qualities prevent your cells from damaging and help to build a stronger immunity system.
Beetroot contains Vitamins A, C, B-complex, iron, potassium, magnesium and copper. Its anti-inflammatory properties protect your liver and help control bad cholesterol content. On top of that, it also has anti-aging qualities, which give your skin a glow of youth!
Carrot has a number of Vitamins like A, B1, B2, B3, B6, C, E, K and a number of valuable nutrients like magnesium, potassium, calcium, niacin and folate. Its high vitamin A content strengthens your vision and helps you to flush out the toxins from your body. It also helps you lower fat from liver, thus aiding you to lose those extra kilograms from your belly.
For A Blemish-free Skin
ABC juice is renowned for being a boon to make your skin spotless and blemish free. As it helps you in flushing out the toxins from your body, it makes your skin acne and blemish free and the antioxidant properties of this juice give you a youthful glow, which we all desire!
Good For The Heart, Good For Health
By keeping your blood pressure and cholesterol level in check, this juice helps you to have a healthy heart! One juice that does it all, eh?
Brain Food
Apart from helping you in losing weight, strengthening your eye power, keeping your heart healthy, this juice has additional benefits like making your nerve function swift and fast and helping you in concentrating better than before! It also enhances your memory and hence we can safely consider this as a potion for our brain as well!
Now that we have known all the benefits of this magic potion, let's go and quickly see how to make the ABC (apple beetroot carrot) juice recipe.
Recipe By: Preethi
Recipe Type: Juices
Serves: 1
-
1. Beetroot - 1 (large)
2. Apple - 1 (large)
3. Ginger - 1 inch
4. Carrot - 1
5. Water - 1/4th cup
-
1. Take the beetroot and wash it properly. After that, peel the skin.
2. Chop an apple, beetroot and carrot into small pieces and add it to a mixing jar.
3. Add a piece of ginger to the juicer.
4. Add water and blend everything to a fine smoothie.
5. Strain the smoothie and transfer the fresh juice to a glass.
- 1. Adding ginger is optional. We are adding it to oomph up the flavour quotient; however, feel free to omit it if you wish to!
- 2. We advise you to drink it right after making it. Storing it would reduce the qualities of the juice.
- Serving Size - 1 glass (250 ml)
- Calories - 132 cal
- Fat - 0.9g
- Protein - 1.8g
- Carbs - 29.3g
- Fiber - 8.8g
