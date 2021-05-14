Aloo Tikka Recipe: Two Ways Of Making It During This Pandemic Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Are you looking forward to trying some delicious street style snacks once this pandemic is over? What if we say that you can try some mouth-watering and tempting snacks while you are trying to stay at home and break the chain of coronavirus? Yes, you read that right! Today we are here with the recipe of Aloo Tikka that you can try at home. Prepared using baby potatoes, curd, and some Indian spices, you can make it for your evening tea and enjoy munching it.

With tangy and spicy taste, this snack can go well with mayonnaise, sauce, chutney and even any dip of your choice. The recipe is quite easy to prepare and doesn't require proficiency. In order to know how you can prepare it, scroll down and read on.

Aloo Tikka Recipe: Two Ways Of Making It During This Pandemic Aloo Tikka Recipe: Two Ways Of Making It During This Pandemic Prep Time 1 Hours15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 1 Hours25 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 4 Ingredients 250 grams baby potatoes ½ cup thick curd 3 tablespoons of low-fat cream 1 tablespoon of besan or arrowroot powder 2 teaspoons of Ginger-Garlic Paste ½ teaspoon of ajwain 2 teaspoons of Kashmiri red chili powder ½ teaspoon of Garam Masala Powder 1 teaspoon of chaat masala powder 1 teaspoon of coriander powder ½ teaspoon of Kasuri methi ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder 1 drop of orange food colour extract (optional) black salt, as required 3 tablespoon oil for frying oil as required for brushing

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 4

Calories - 77kcal

Fat - 3.8g

Protein - 1.2 g

Carbohydrates - 9.5 g

Fiber - 1.4g

