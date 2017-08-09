Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi: How To Make Potato With Tomato Gravy Recipes oi-Staff

Aloo tamatar ki sabzi is a popular and common household side dish in North India. This sabzi is simply prepared by cooking potatoes in a spicy tomato gravy. In Uttar Pradesh, this curry is called the aloo jhol.

The potato and tomato curry has a perfect blend of tangy and spicy flavour, making this an all-time favourite among the children and adults. The best part is, this aloo tamatar sabzi goes well with everything - rice, roti and poori.

The mouth-watering potato with tomato gravy is a quick and easy side dish to prepare along with any main meal. This sabzi can be prepared with onions and garlic; however, in this recipe, we have not used them.

If you are in a hurry and want to prepare a simple yet delicious dish, this is the perfect recipe to go for. Here is the step-by-step procedure with images and a video recipe that you must check.

ALOO TAMATAR KI SABZI RECIPE VIDEO

Ingredients Tomatoes - 2 Oil - 1 tbsp Jeera (cumin seeds) - 1 tsp Green chillies (chopped) - 1 tsp Ginger (grated) - 1 tsp Curry leaves - 4-5 (optional) Red chilli powder - 1 tsp Turmeric powder - ¼th tsp Rock salt - 1 tsp Water - 3 cups Potatoes (washed) - 2 Jeera powder - 1 tsp

Instructions 1. If it is not prepared for vrat, you can add onions and garlic.

2. The tomatoes can be blended instead of grating.

3. The curry leaves is an optional ingredient. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 cup

Calories - 209 cal

Fat - 5 g

Protein - 1 g

Carbohydrates - 40 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE ALOO TAMATAR KI SABZI

1. Add 2 cups of water in a pressure cooker and add the washed potatoes to it.

2. Pressure cook it for up to 3 whistles and allow it to cool.

3. Open the pressure cooker lid and peel the potatoes.

4. Cut the potatoes into cubes and also grate the tomatoes.

5. Add oil in a heated pan and then add jeera; sauté it.

6. Add green chillies and ginger.

7. Add curry leaves and the grated tomato and stir well.

8. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, rock salt and stir well for about 2-3 minutes.

9. Add half a cup of water.

10. Once the water starts to boil, add the cooked potato cubes.

11. Mash the potatoes a little, so that the gravy becomes a little thick.

12. Add quarter cup of water and allow it to cook for about 2 minutes.

13. Add the jeera powder, mix well and serve.

