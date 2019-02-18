ENGLISH

    Potato-Sweet Potato Curry Recipe: How To Make Aloo Shakarkand Sabzi

    Posted By: Tanya Ruia
    |
    Aloo Shakarkand Sabzi | Aloo Shakarkand Sabzi Recipe | Boldsky

    Aloo aur shakarkand ki sabzi is a North Indian curry eaten during the fast with the desired accomplishments as a part of the meals. Generally, aloo or potato is eaten during the fast to keep the carbohydrates and fat level in control. Shakarkand or sweet potato is a great source of vital nutrients that increase the metabolism and keep the blood sugar levels in the body balanced.

    Aloo and shakarkand ki sabzi is a fast and easy recipe that can be made within a few minutes.

    ALOO AUR SHAKARKAND KI SABZI VIDEO RECIPE

    How To Make Aloo Shakarkand Sabzi
    ALOO AUR SHAKARKAND KI SABZI RECIPE
    aloo aur shakarkand ki sabzi recipe | how to make aloo aur shakarkand ki sabzi | aloo sabzi for fast | aloo aur shakarkand ki sabzi recipe
    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

    Recipe Type: Curry

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Potatoes (medium-sized dices) - 2

      Sweet potatoes (medium-sized dices) - 2

      Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

      Rock salt as per taste - 2 tsp

      Dhaniya powder - 1 tsp

      Jaggery powder - 2 tsp

      Jeera powder - 1 tsp

      Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

      Jeera seeds - 1 tsp

      Cooking oil - 2 tbsp

      Coriander leaves - ½ cup

      Green chillies - 1 tsp

      Lemon juice - 1 tbsp

      Water - 1 cup

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Peel the potatoes and sweet potatoes and cut them into medium-sized dices and soak them in water for sometime

    • 2. In a pressure cooker, add the cooking oil and heat it

    • 3. Add jeera seeds to the oil and roast them until they turn brown and start spluttering

    • 4. Add the potatoes and sweet potatoes and fry them

    • 5. Add rock salt, haldi powder, dhaniya powder, jaggery powder, water and mix them well

    • 6. Add green chillies and put on the lid of the pressure cooker

    • 7. After two whistles of the cooker, open the lid and add lemon juice, jeera powder and coriander leaves as required

    • 8. Transfer it into a serving bowl and garnish with coriander leaves

    • 9. Serve hot with your choice of accomplishment.

    Instructions
    • Sweet potatoes turn black as soon as they are peeled, so prepare it immediately after peeling or keep them soaked in water till you prepare the sabzi.
    Nutritional Information
    • 1 bowl - (350 gm)
    • 238 - Cal
    • 8.9 - g
    • 4.1 - g
    • 36.1 - g
    • 5.9 - g

    1. Peel the potatoes and sweet potatoes and cut them into medium-sized dices and soak them in water for sometime.

    2. In a pressure cooker, add the cooking oil and heat it.

    3. Add jeera seeds to the oil and roast them until they turn brown and start spluttering.

    4. Add the potatoes and sweet potatoes and fry them.

    5. Add rock salt, haldi powder, dhaniya powder, jaggery powder, water and mix them well.

    6. Add green chillies and put on the lid of the pressure cooker.

    7. After two whistles of the cooker, open the lid and add lemon juice, jeera powder and coriander leaves as required.

    8. Transfer it into a serving bowl and garnish with coriander leaves.

    9. Serve hot with your choice of accomplishment.

    [ 3.5 of 5 - 67 Users]
     

