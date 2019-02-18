TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Potato-Sweet Potato Curry Recipe: How To Make Aloo Shakarkand Sabzi
Aloo aur shakarkand ki sabzi is a North Indian curry eaten during the fast with the desired accomplishments as a part of the meals. Generally, aloo or potato is eaten during the fast to keep the carbohydrates and fat level in control. Shakarkand or sweet potato is a great source of vital nutrients that increase the metabolism and keep the blood sugar levels in the body balanced.
Aloo and shakarkand ki sabzi is a fast and easy recipe that can be made within a few minutes.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Curry
Serves: 2
Potatoes (medium-sized dices) - 2
Sweet potatoes (medium-sized dices) - 2
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Rock salt as per taste - 2 tsp
Dhaniya powder - 1 tsp
Jaggery powder - 2 tsp
Jeera powder - 1 tsp
Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
Jeera seeds - 1 tsp
Cooking oil - 2 tbsp
Coriander leaves - ½ cup
Green chillies - 1 tsp
Lemon juice - 1 tbsp
Water - 1 cup
1. Peel the potatoes and sweet potatoes and cut them into medium-sized dices and soak them in water for sometime
2. In a pressure cooker, add the cooking oil and heat it
3. Add jeera seeds to the oil and roast them until they turn brown and start spluttering
4. Add the potatoes and sweet potatoes and fry them
5. Add rock salt, haldi powder, dhaniya powder, jaggery powder, water and mix them well
6. Add green chillies and put on the lid of the pressure cooker
7. After two whistles of the cooker, open the lid and add lemon juice, jeera powder and coriander leaves as required
8. Transfer it into a serving bowl and garnish with coriander leaves
9. Serve hot with your choice of accomplishment.
- Sweet potatoes turn black as soon as they are peeled, so prepare it immediately after peeling or keep them soaked in water till you prepare the sabzi.
- 1 bowl - (350 gm)
- 238 - Cal
- 8.9 - g
- 4.1 - g
- 36.1 - g
- 5.9 - g
