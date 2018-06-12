Aloo Palak Recipe| How To Make Aloo Palak| Dry Aloo Palak Recipe

While cooking a meal for the entire family, combining taste and health is our main concern! And this aloo palak recipe caters exactly according to our needs! This dry aloo palak sabzi is quite famous in the northern part of India. To have it with rice, you can prepare the gravy version of it. But today, we will be sharing the dry spinach potato recipe, which is one of the best side dishes to have with roti or chapati.

But before going into the details of the recipe, let's learn a few quick facts about this recipe which will surely convince you to add this in your must-cook recipe list! For instance, we all know that aloo palak is a great source of iron, but are you aware of the fact that spinach plays an essential role in revitalizing energy and advances the quality of the blood.

Preparing this recipe is super easy! Just make a tomato puree, saute specific spices in butter, cook the potato and finally cook everything with the spinach! To cook it faster, you can boil the potatoes beforehand and just stir with the spinach mix at the end!

To quickly see the detailed procedure of the aloo palak recipe, take a look at the step-by-step pictures or simply watch the video!

ALOO PALAK RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE ALOO PALAK SABZI | DRY SPINACH POTATO RECIPE | ALOO PALAK STEP BY STEP | ALOO PALAK VIDEO Aloo Palak Recipe | How To Make Aloo Palak Sabzi | Dry Spinach Potato Recipe | Aloo Palak Step By Step | Aloo Palak Video Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 15M Total Time 30 Mins Recipe By: Kavya Recipe Type: Side-dish Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. Spinach - 15-20 2. Potatoes - 4 3. Tomatoes - 2 4. Butter - 1 cube 5. Coriander leaves - a handful 6. Cumin seeds - 1 tbsp 7. Coriander powder - ½ tbsp 8. Hing - a pinch 9. Chilli powder - 1 tbsp 10. Turmeric powder - ½ tbsp 11. Dry mango powder - ½ tbsp 12. Salt - to taste How to Prepare 1. Chop the spinach leaves and tomatoes. 2. Add the tomatoes into the mixing jar and make a puree out of it. 3. Boil the potatoes. 4. Take a pan and add butter, cumin seeds, hing, and turmeric powder. 5. Add spinach and stir it for a minute. 6. Add tomato puree and let it cook till the water evaporates. 7. Add chilli powder, coriander powder, dry mango powder, salt and mix everything well. 8. Add boiled potatoes and give it a final mix. 9. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot. Instructions 1. Boil the potatoes beforehand to cook the recipe faster. 2. You can add veggies of your choice to the recipe to make it more nutritious. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 1 bowl (350 g)

Calories - 184 calories

Fat - 8.9 g

Protein - 5.1 g

Carbs - 21.2 g

Fiber - 6.5 g

