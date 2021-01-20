For Quick Alerts
Aloo Methi Recipe: Prepare It At Your Home With These Easy Steps
oi-Prerna Aditi
Posted By: Prerna Aditi
Aloo methi is one of the popular recipes prepared in almost every Indian Kitchen. In fact, it would be no wrong to say that aloo methi is one of the best recipes prepared during the winters. The recipe is not just a healthy one but also super delicious and easy to prepare.
The recipe is prepared using minimal spices and is vegan-friendly. One can make aloo methi either with gravy or without gravy. The recipe contains a good hint of mustard oil that not only enhances its taste but also a good and rich texture.
Today we are here to tell you about the recipe of aloo methi. Scroll down the article to read more.
Aloo Methi Recipe: Prepare It At Your Home With These Easy Steps
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
40 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Main Course
Serves: 3
Ingredients
-
- 4 cups of chopped fenugreek leaves
- 3- 4 chopped medium sized
- 2 chopped green chilies
- 2 tablespoons of mustard oil or any vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 pinch asafoetida (hing)
- salt as required
How to Prepare
-
- First of all, separate all the leaves and the steam of fenugreek. This will usually take you 3-4 minutes.
- Once you have plucked all the leaves, rinse them under running water in aNow soak the leaves for 5 minutes in the same bowl.
- You can also add vinegar or baking soda in the bowl to wash away all the pesticides and worms, if any.
- Meanwhile peel, rinse and chop the potatoes in small squares or cubes.
- After 5 minutes drain the water and rinse the fenugreek leaves once more.
- After this, chop the fenugreek leaves with the help of a knife or in a food processor.
- In a pan or Kadai, add two tablespoons of oil and heat on medium flame.
- Add a pinch of asafoetida and chopped chilies. Saute for a minute on medium flame.
- Add the chopped potatoes and saute until potatoes turn slightly brown in colour from the edges.
- After this add the chopped methi and saute for another 3-4 minutes on medium flame.
- Add turmeric powder along with salt and coriander powder.
- You will find out that the chopped methi leaves start leaving water and this is when you need to turn the gas flame to low.
- You need to saute on low flame until all the evaporates and leaves turn out to be slightly crispy.
- At this point the methi leaves will seem to be dry.
- If you wish, you can add water as per the desired consistency or you can let the veggies to be dry.
- Cover the Kadai with a lid and continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes on a low flame.
Instructions
Nutritional Information
- People - 3
- kcal - 266 kcal
- Fat - 10 g
- Protein - 13 g
- Carbs - 32 g
- Fiber - 5 g
Story first published: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 15:10 [IST]
