Just In
- 4 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope: 20 September To 26 September
-
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 20 September 2020
- 11 hrs ago World Marrow Donor Day (WMDD): What Is Bone Marrow Transplant? Importance And Side Effects
- 15 hrs ago ICW 2020: Gaurav Gupta's Show 'Name Is Love' Is About Discovering Brave Stories From Young India
Don't Miss
- Finance 3 Stocks That Broking Houses Are Betting On
- News #MeToo: Scribe seeks acquittal in MJ Akbar defamation case
- Sports Fitness of players in IPL 2020: Former hockey skipper Rasquinha shocked to see players unfit
- Technology Logitech MX Master 3 Review: The Only Wireless Mouse Your Will Ever Need
- Movies Vijay Sethupathi & Taapsee Pannu To Play Double Roles In Their Next?
- Automobiles EMoS WYLD Electric Cruiser Motorcycle Unveiled: Here Are The Details
- Education ICSI Quiz Competition 2020 For Online Current Affairs And General Knowledge
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
Aloo Bhujiya Recipe: Enjoy Your Meal With Dry Aloo Fry Sabzi
One of the most common recipes made in any Indian kitchen is aloo sabzi. There are many kinds of aloo sabzi and they are quite popular across the country. Aloo bhujiya is one of them. Irrespective of the occasion, Aloo bhujiya is consumed with utmost love.
Those who don't know, Aloo bhujiya is prepared using sliced potatoes and onions fried in mustard oil with cumin seeds. People often prepare this quick sabzi to enjoy with their main course. You too can do the same by going through this easy recipe. Read this article to know more.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Meal
Serves: 4
-
- 3 large potatoes sliced nicely
- 2 ½ tablespoons of mustard oil
- 2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped
- 2 dried red chilies
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
- salt or to taste
-
1. First of all, you need to wash the potatoes well.
2. After this, peel the potatoes and then wash them again.
3. Slice them as you would do while making french fries. The slices should be ¼ to ½ inch wide and 1-2 inch long.
4. Now heat a pan on medium flame and add 2 tablespoons of mustard oil in it.
5. Add cumin seeds and let it splutter.
6. Add dried red chilies and saute for 1 minute and then add chopped garlic.
7. Now add the onions and saute for 5 minutes on medium flame.
8. After this, add the sliced potatoes and saute for 3-4 minutes.
9. Now add turmeric powder and salt to taste.
10. Mix well and cover the pan with a lid.
11. Cook for 20 minutes by stirring occasionally and putting the lid back.
12. Once the potatoes turn brown or seem to be cooked, turn off the flame and let it cool down.
13. Serve with dal fry and rice.
- Do not cook the potatoes on high flame. Always cook them on low-medium flame.
- People - 4
- kcal - 233 kcal
- Fat - 11 g
- Protein - 6 g
- Carbs - 30 g
- Fiber - 6 g
Things To Keep In Mind
- Do not cook the potatoes on high flame. Always cook them on low-medium flame.
- You can also slice the potatoes without peeling them.
- If you wish, then you can add green chilies as well.
- Please do not add water as this a dry sabzi.