Aloo Bhujiya Recipe: Enjoy Your Meal With Dry Aloo Fry Sabzi

1. First of all, you need to wash the potatoes well.

2. After this, peel the potatoes and then wash them again.

3. Slice them as you would do while making french fries. The slices should be ¼ to ½ inch wide and 1-2 inch long.

4. Now heat a pan on medium flame and add 2 tablespoons of mustard oil in it.

5. Add cumin seeds and let it splutter.

6. Add dried red chilies and saute for 1 minute and then add chopped garlic.

7. Now add the onions and saute for 5 minutes on medium flame.

8. After this, add the sliced potatoes and saute for 3-4 minutes.

9. Now add turmeric powder and salt to taste.

10. Mix well and cover the pan with a lid.

11. Cook for 20 minutes by stirring occasionally and putting the lid back.

12. Once the potatoes turn brown or seem to be cooked, turn off the flame and let it cool down.

13. Serve with dal fry and rice.