What Are The Emotions That Your Baby Can Feel In The Womb

People have different opinions to share when the question of 'when life begins' is asked. Some say that it begins the moment the conceptions take place and others say that it happens when the baby is born.

But no matter what your opinion is, it has been proven that the babies can feel and respond while in the womb. It may not happen as soon as the conception takes place, but once the baby has a discernable form, you can see it reacting to the way the mother feels.

According to most religious texts, mothers must be kept in a happy and stress-free environment. This is because the stress and strain felt by the mother can affect the baby in an adverse way.

It is said that the hum of a mother's breathing and the constant rhythm of her heartbeat lets her baby know that everything is all right. The changes in heartbeat and the breathing are easily read by the baby and it can lead to a disturbance to it.

It is not just these facts, but the food that the mother eats, the herbs that she smells and even the most basic thoughts, etc., can affect her unborn child.

Today, we shall explore more about the things that a baby feels when it is still in the mother's womb. We shall take a look at both the positives and negatives that can bring about a change in your baby's life. Read on to know more.

• The Feelings Of Being Loved By The People Around

Anyone can vouch for the fact that being loved is one of the most euphoric feelings one can experience in life. You feel relaxed and completely stress free when you know without a doubt that you are being loved by someone.

If your spouse, your family and friends are incredibly supportive and they let you know that you are loved, you feel the same euphoric feelings. Your baby too will feel the exact same way. Your blood pressure comes down and takes away a lot of risks associated with pregnancy.

It will also give your baby a great immune system and make him/her healthy once he/she is born.

• The Feelings Of Jealousy

Negative feelings like jealousy and envy are common in human beings. But if you are pregnant, you should be aware of your feelings and keep these feelings away, as these can affect your baby. Jealousy releases stress hormones that can cause your baby to become stressed too.

You may also have difficulty in sleeping and eating as well. This will also have an adverse impact on the baby.

• Feeling Intensely Happy

If something happens that makes you intensely happy, know that it is making your baby just as happy as well. Winning a lottery, bagging a dream job, etc., are all things that can give you a surge of joy.

This will reduce the blood pressure and heart rate. This helps pump more blood into the womb. This will help make your baby more resistant towards diseases and infections.

• Resenting Someone

We are only human and it is possible that you resent someone and can't find it in you to forgive them. It is a fact that holding ill feelings for someone can make you physically ill. This is because, when you are faced with this person, your body releases a lot of adrenalin and cortisol.

These hormones cause the body to go into a fight or flee mode. This tells your baby that something is not right and can cause intense stress to him. If possible, try and forgive the person you hold a grudge for. If not, try not to think about them and avoid seeing them while pregnant.

• Feeling Very Confident In Yourself

Self-confidence is something that can not only lift your spirits but that of your unborn baby's too. While it might be hard to gather up confidence when you are feeling bloated, fat and the other symptoms of pregnancy kick in, you should still try to feel good about yourself.

This will help you have lower levels of blood pressure. It will reduce the breakout of pimples and will give your skin a lovely pregnant glow. Your baby will thrive in your womb too.

• Feeling Heart-broken

The feeling you get when a trusted someone betrays you is often called having the heart broken. This is not just some words, as it has been said that the pain of being betrayed can actually feel like physical pain. Your mood and your appetite take a toll too.

All of these can be felt by your baby and it will be affected by it too. It is important that you try to keep a positive outlook, no matter what happens in life for the good of your baby. Make sure that you have a lot of family and friends who would support you in your bad times.

• Feeling Anxious

Anxiety is common in a pregnant woman; especially in those who are going to be a mother for the first time. The future seems uncertain and they are about to enter a phase of their life that will change everything. Life will never be the same again.

But the anxiety will cause excess cortisol to be released, which in turn will lead to depression, fatigue, headache and a raised blood pressure. If you are dealing with anxiety, try to have a positive outlook on life. Try yoga or aromatherapy with some lavender oil to help you feel at ease.