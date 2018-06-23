Signs Of A Healthy Baby In Pregnancy

Planning a baby is a major life decision in the life of a couple. For both the father and the mother, this would mean a lot of adjustments (which may be lifestyle adjustments, financial adjustments or some other type of adjustment).

Considering that you have gone through all of that and are finally ready to have a baby, it is obvious that you would leave no stone unturned to ensure that your baby is hale and hearty.

However, considering that you cannot really see your little one during your pregnancy, it is obvious that you will be a little worried about his or her health. This is all the way truer if this is your first pregnancy and you do not have any experience of the journey of human birth.

Although there are a number of procedures (like ultrasound) that your doctor uses to know the status of fetal health and development, the fact is that these do not happen on a daily basis. This does not mean that you are helpless here and all that you can do is count the days to your next gynecologist’s appointment. This article talks about some of the sings that your baby is healthy in the womb.

• Weight gain

The moment you got pregnant, you must be elated about the fact that for about a year now you will not have to worry about your weight and you can gulp down all that you ever wanted to. However, sadly for you, that is not the case. Having a healthy weight gain is an absolute necessity during your pregnancy.

Ideally you should gain 13 to 15 kilos during your pregnancy. If that happens, you can be assured that your baby is healthy. However, the figures may vary depending on whether you were overweight prior to getting pregnant or not. In any case, if you are able to stick to the figures prescribed for you by your doctor, it is definitely a sign that your baby is having a healthy growth in your womb.

• Hormonal level

Any woman who is trying to conceive is well aware of the fact that her body will go through a gush of hormonal changes once she gets pregnant. It is important to know that the levels of estrogen and progesterone in your body speak a lot about the overall health of your baby.

Ideally, a pregnant woman should produce about 400 mg of progesterone. This is responsible for setting up the endometrium and keeping menstruation at bay. Similarly, in order to foster the growth of the uterus in order to sustain a healthy baby, some 1200 gms of estrogen is required.

It is a good idea for you to have these hormonal parameters checked. If you find that the levels of these hormones in your body are in the ideal range, then there is nothing to worry about for you and you can go ahead and be assured that your little one is having a healthy growth down there in the womb.

• Belly growth

It is true that every woman carries her baby differently. Factors like whether this is the first pregnancy or not plays a major role in the shape of the belly. Other factors like whether this is a singleton pregnancy or if you are carrying multiples cannot be ignored either.

However despite so many external factors, there is a guide to an expected increase in the belly size. Your doctor will be able to tell you more about the guide that is applicable in your pregnancy. If you find yourself sticking to that, then there is nothing to worry about and you can be confident that your baby is having a good time in the womb.

• Healthy heartbeat

Just like a normal adult, the heartbeat of a fetus has a major take on his or her overall health. You can opt to gofor non stress testb and contraction tests in order to avoid potential hindrances to your child’s growth.

Ideally the heartbeat of your unborn child should range between 110 and 160 beats per minute. If this can be assured, then it is safe to assume that your little one is having a healthy growth and many of his other parameters are also fine. This type of fetal heart beat monitoring can be carried out anywhere in the last trimester.

• Fetal movement

Logically speaking, fetal movements are the only way by which your baby communicates with you. Somewhere in the middle of your second trimester is when you will actually start feeling the baby. As the days goes by, you will feel their hiccups and kicks. Even your doctor will be monitoring these movements to track your little one’s growth.

No matter how uncomfortable they are, the fact that you are experiencing fetal movements is a healthy sign in the second and third trimester of your pregnancy. In fact, in the last trimester you may even feel your baby’s little limbs poking you.

The nature, type and intensity of movements that a pregnant woman experiences, varies from individual to individual and from pregnancy to pregnancy. However any form of movements in the womb is a clear indication that your baby is receiving an optimum amount of oxygen and other nutrients that are vital for his or her growth.

• Pre labor dropping

Having established the importance of fetal movements, it is important to understand that by the last month of pregnancy, you can expect a drop in the fetal movements. This is nothing to be alarmed of and it actually signifies a healthy pregnancy.

At this point your baby is dropping into your pelvis and his or her head is pointing towards the birth canal. While this might mean lesser fetal movement experience for you this is actually your little one preparing for birth and a signal to you that things are going as per plan and that he or she is hale and healthy.