Neural Tube Defects During Pregnancy: What Should You Know?

The nervous system is a very important structure in the human body. It is one of the first things that develop during the foetal stage. These organs start off as a small tissue known as a neural tube.

This article will tell discuss a condition known as a neural tube defect which affects the most important organs of the foetus, i.e., the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

What Are Neural Tube Defects?

During the early stage in pregnancy when the foetus is growing, a neural tube develops, usually within two weeks of conception. This tube is a small ribbon-like structure which later develops into the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

Due to some factors, this neural tube develops an abnormality which results in a lot of complication in the development of the brain, spinal cord and nerves as well. A group of such defects affecting these vital organs is known as neural tube defects.

This condition is most probably caused during the first month of pregnancy itself. There are basically two types of neural tube defects- spina bifida and anencephaly.

In spina bifida, the spinal column in the foetus doesn't close properly and protrudes outside the body. This leads to nerve damage which may cause paralysis of the legs and poor control over stools and bladder. This is the most common form of neural tube defect.

Anencephaly is a more severe form of the condition, where some portions of the brain extend to the spinal cord. This means that almost half of the brain isn't developed, which affects the functioning of the other half as well. Babies born with this condition are stillborn or do not survive for long.