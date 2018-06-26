How To Recover After A Miscarriage

Pregnancy is one of the best things that can happen to a woman and miscarriage is one of the worst things.

Losing a baby can be the worst nightmare come true to any woman. It is mentally as well as physically something that takes a long time to cope with.

Women are known to be the nurturers. They are said to contain the power that is present in God himself - to give birth to a new human being. But things take an ugly turn, and women are left with a deep hole in their hearts and minds.

A miscarriage is a very difficult phase for a woman. Pregnant women get attached to their foetuses even before they are born. A name is already decided, regardless of the gender. Even the colour scheme of their rooms and their future ambitions are thought of well in advance by the over-excited parents.

More than mental, a miscarriage has a lot of physical effects on a woman's body. The pregnancy hormones are present in the body, much after the miscarriage, making it difficult for the woman to cope with the emotions.

What Is A Miscarriage?

A miscarriage is termed as a spontaneous loss of pregnancy before the 24th week of pregnancy. It happens when a foetus is suddenly expelled from the uterus. While there are many reasons for this to happen, more than mental, a woman's body takes a lot of time to recover from it physically.

No one can make up for the loss that a woman suffers from in a miscarriage. But it is important to look after the physical aspect of it as well.

This article will guide you in the details regarding the physical after effects of the miscarriage and the changes that happen in a uterus afterwards.

During a miscarriage, the uterus is the most affected part of the system because it was the one that had the baby growing. The time for it to heal naturally depends on the time of the miscarriage. The earlier the miscarriage happened in the pregnancy, the faster will be your route to recovery.

What Happens After A Miscarriage?

A miscarriage happens when the foetus is detached from the uterine walls. This immediately results in bleeding. Based on the time of your miscarriage, the bleeding may vary from light spots or a heavy flow with tissues.

The miscarriage can also lead to contractions which can be painful. The pregnancy hormones, commonly known as the HCG hormones, are present well after two months of miscarriage.

This is the reason why many women notice pregnancy symptoms later on as well. Meanwhile, the uterus takes at least two weeks to return back to its normal size. For that to happen, the bleeding has to stop completely.

As your uterus is the most affected part of the miscarriage, it is important you take extra-precautions to help heal it. Apart from the heavy medications that your doctor will prescribe to manage the pain, there are a few things that you can do in order to heal the uterus and get back to its normal self.

Here are certain ways in which you can help your uterus heal naturally:

1) Herbal Remedies:

Herbs such as the leaves of red raspberries and cherry plums have all the nutrients such as iron and calcium to help your uterus recover quickly. These also help stabilise your hormones and decrease the symptoms of depression.

2) Iron Supplements:

A miscarriage will let you lose a lot of blood. If there is shortage of blood in your body, it may just take a longer time to heal. Therefore, you need to quickly dose up on iron in order to speed up your body's natural healing ability. After the abortion, the walls of the uterus may be scarred by the loss of the foetus. Iron will help heal the scarring and help it to return to its normal size.

3) Hot Compress:

The discharge after the miscarriage may accompany pain in the lower abdominal regions. This can be managed by applying a hot pack in the area. The warmth will also enable the uterus to shirk back to its normal size.

4) A Healthy Diet:

A balanced diet will ensure that your body has enough nutrients to help it bounce back to normal. Foods such as eggs, cheese, fruits and veggies will help rebuild the strength of your body, which will help you get back on your feet physically as well as mentally.

5) Keeping Yourself Hydrated

Hydration is the key to any kind of recovery. Make sure to drink loads of liquids along with warm soups to enable the healing process. You need to keep away from caffeine for a while if you want the lousy after-miscarriage feeling to go away.

6) A Massage:

A massage is the best way to get the blood pumping back to your reproductive organs. The uterus will get back in shape sooner if it is stimulated with blood flow. If you were wondering about fertility massages and their uses, it is time to go get one and see the effects for yourself.

What To Expect After A Miscarriage?

If a miscarriage hasn't hampered your plans on becoming a mother, you must be curious what will happen if you decide to get pregnant again. If the miscarriage wasn't a genetic thing, your chances of having a normal pregnancy are as normal as possible. This means that you can get pregnancy normally after a miscarriage as soon as you want to, though it may be wise to give your body some time to heal.