Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: What You Should Know

What Causes Peripartum Cardiomyopathy? Generally, the heart pumps 50 per cent more blood during pregnancy, as there is increased need of transferring oxygen and vital nutrients to the developing baby. Although there is no definite cause for peripartum cardiomyopathy, one reason as suggested by the doctors is when this additional pumping of blood, is combined with few other risk factors that places additional stress on the heart.

Such risk factors may include • Having previous pregnancies with similar condition

• Viral illness

• Low immunity

• Small-vessel disease

• Genetics

• Coronary artery spasm

• Poor nutrition

• Obesity

• Certain medications

• Advanced maternal age (women over 30 or 35 years of age)

• Preeclampsia

• Smoking and alcoholism

Symptoms Of Peripartum Cardiomyopathy The symptoms of peripartum cardiomyopathy are similar to that of heart failure. You may experience the following common symptoms: • Rapid heartbeat or palpitation

• Severe fatigue

• Chest pain

• Shortness of breath

• Tiredness during physical activity

• Increased urination, particularly at night

• Swollen feet and ankles

How Is It Diagnosed? Your doctor can listen to any crackling noises in the lungs or abnormal sounds in the heart using a stethoscope. Your blood pressure may also be monitored. Several imaging tests are done to measure your heart and determine the rate of blood flow. These tests include chest X-ray, CT scan of the heart, nuclear heart scan, and echocardiogram. Laboratory tests are also part of the evaluation. Tests to assess kidney, liver and thyroid functioning, and to assess sodium and potassium, and a complete blood count to look for anaemia or infection is done. Further, markers of cardiac injury and stress may also be used to assess levels of risk. The seriousness of the condition is measured by ejection fraction, based on the percentage of blood the heart pumps out with each beat. Normal ejection fraction number is about 60 per cent.

Treatment Options Early diagnosis is the most effective treatment. Therefore, heightened suspicion is important when a pregnant woman comes in with signs of heart failure, as early diagnosis can help in getting the treatment started early on. It is better to begin with standard heart failure therapy in case of peripartum cardiomyopathy, making use of available protocols. The treatment for peripartum cardiomyopathy involves keeping extra fluid from getting collected in the lungs and to help the heart recover as completely as possible. Several women recover normal heart function and stabilize on medicines. Rarely, in some cases, it may progress to severe heart failure, requiring mechanical support or heart transplantation. In majority of the cases, the physician prescribes treating symptoms with safe medications during pregnancy or for women who are breastfeeding. Doctors may also recommend a low-salt diet, daily weighing, or fluid restrictions. Smoking or drinking alcohol should be stopped completely, as they can worsen symptoms. A heart biopsy may help to determine the underlying cause of cardiomyopathy, but the procedure is uncommon.

Lifestyle Modifications Some lifestyle modifications can help reduce the risk, especially for first-time mothers. So the focus should be on the following: Regular exercise (mild form of exercise that is not too strenuous)

Eating low-fat diet

Avoid all kinds of junk foods

Avoid smoking and alcohol

Remain relaxed and stress-free

Include prayer, yoga and meditation in your routine