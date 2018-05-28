Tips To Stay Sane For Stay-at-home Mothers

A mother's job is hard, unforgiving and thankless. It doesn't matter if you have decided to go back into your career or have made up your mind to stay back at home to take care of your children. Either way, the challenges that a mother has to face is huge.

Most people feel that a mother who is a homemaker does nothing but enjoys free time at home. They compare her to the mother who works and makes money only to judge her decision. But the truth is that a stay-at-home mother works just as hard as a mother who goes out to work; only her work doesn't earn her any money or appreciation.

A stay-at-home mother is often exposed to exhausting work that is monotonous and humdrum. It can make her feel very bored and lonely. While the working moms have hard work to do too, they receive the satisfaction of acknowledgment and appreciation. A stay-at-home mother, on the other hand, doesn't receive any of that and it can push her into a state of depression.

A stay-at-home mother's lifestyle is hard to survive, unless she learns how to keep herself entertained and busy. Today, we shall give out some tips that will make the stay-at-home mother's life a little more bearable and easier to deal with. Read on to know more.

• Be Lenient With The Messes

As a stay-at-home mother, most of your work will be cleaning up the messes that your children make. But, you need to understand that when you have a little one at home, messiness is only natural. Just remember that these messes are making memories for both you and your child. Don't worry about keeping your home spotless clean. Instead, focus on the lessons your child learns with each mess and the memories you make.

• Get Out Often

A stay-at-home mom doesn't need to be confined to the four walls of the house. It doesn't matter if you have nowhere to go. Just put on your shoes and head out with your child in tow. Go to the park, a library, get your grocery shopping done or just walk around the block. It will help you clear your head and freshen up your tardy soul.

• Don't Worry About Your Looks

A stay-at-home mother doesn't have the need or the time to dress up or doll up with some makeup. When she spends most of her time running around the house and has her hands in filth all the time, it is hard to want to look pretty. Know that you don't have to look impeccable all the time. Your children think that you are the prettiest mother they have ever seen and your husband probably thinks the same too.

• Take Time Off For Yourself

A stay-at-home mom's life revolves around her family; especially her kids. While it is a conscious decision you made, you do need a break from it once in a while. Make sure that you take time for yourself. Leave the kids with their grandparents or a babysitter and go out on a date with your husband. You can also ask your spouse to take over for a few hours and head out with your friend. You can just go watch a movie all by yourself too.

• Embrace The Frustration

It is only normal to feel frustrated from time to time as a parent. While it is not a good practice to vent your frustrations on your children or spouse, it is also not healthy to brew in your frustration. What you can do instead is embrace it all. Accept the fact that you are frustrated and know that it is okay to feel that way. Do whatever that needs to be done to deal with the frustration. If you like a glass of wine at the end of the day, do it. Take a warm bath at night after your kids have gone to sleep. Indulge in your favourite cuisine, meditate, and watch a movie.

• Sleep

Sleep is that single most thing that you crave for when you become a mother. Sleep is very important for you to feel refreshed and clear-headed. When you are well rested, you can be sure that your mood and energy levels will be good too. So, never ignore your sleep and do not ever sacrifice it for the sake of other duties or responsibilities.

• Know That You Are Not Alone

Loneliness is a feeling that creeps up every now and then when you are a stay-at-home mom. It will feel like you are fighting the world and losing at it. But always remember that there are tons of other mothers who are dealing with it too. You could try to make friends with other stay-at-home mothers around your home or go online to share your stories.

• Don't Feel Guilty

Guilt is a feeling that all moms deal with at some point. A working mom feels it when she leaves her children to go to work and a stay-at-home mother feels guilty when she thinks she hasn't been doing enough. But the fact is that every mom is doing the best that she can. No one is perfect. The guilt will only push you into depression. Have faith in your capabilities. As long as your kids are healthy and happy, you are doing great.