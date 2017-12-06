8 Remedies For Sore Nipples While Breastfeeding

Being a mother is the greatest joy in the world. But this joy comes with its own set of problems. Sleepless nights, constant nappy changing, feeding sessions and bathing sessions all become a part of your new life. The baby and everything related to it occupies all of your time.

New mothers have a lot going on in their lives, both physically and mentally. Physically though, it's the toughest. You will encounter problems which you may not have faced any time before.

The constant back pain due to the pregnancy weight and the pain of stitches may all be new to you. If you are breastfeeding, chances are you may be suffering from sore breasts and nipples all the time.

Sore nipples are common during breastfeeding but are very painful. Here are a few reasons behind sour nipples during breastfeeding.

1) Improper Latch: Your baby is still new to the world and may take some time to learn to suck correctly. Also, the sucking power of newborn babies is powerful, putting a pressure on your nipples. 2) Irregular Feeding Sessions: This happens when you have excess milk production and your baby is not feeding that often. The breasts will swell and cause pain in your nipples too. 3) Dryness And Sudden Change In Temperature: Your nipples undergo sudden change in temperature. During feeding, the nipples may be warm and suddenly turn cold when your baby stops. Also, the moisture is sucked out of your nipples, which may cause them to dry up and bleed. Though all this will settle in a few days, sometimes the pain can be bearable. Your doctor may prescribe a few creams to soothe the nipples, but this solution may just provide you with a temporary relief. In such cases, it is always better to run to Ayurveda for a solution. Here are 8 remedies to treat sour nipples while breastfeeding. 1) Breast Milk: The best remedy is the cause of the pain itself. Your breast milk is full of antibacterial properties, which will help soothe the cracks and also moisturize it. Squeeze some breast milk and massage it onto your nipples. Do not forget to let it dry before covering. Repeat it several times in a day for relief. 2) Hot Oil Massage: Massaging the nipples with oils like coconut oil, almond oil, sesame oil and olive oil will moisturize the nipples and reduce dryness. This will immediately reduce soreness and give you a much-needed relief. Heat a teaspoon of either coconut oil, almond oil, sesame oil or olive oil and massage it onto the sore nipples. Repeat this after you breastfeed every time. 3) Warm Compress: Applying a warm compress on the sore nipples will relax the blood vessels. It will also help secrete the excess milk, which may be the reason of nipple sourness. Take some warm water in a bowl and dip a clean cloth in it. Place the cloth on the nipples and repeat it several times. 4) Cold Compress: Cold compress will help restrict the blood vessels and reduce pain. The cold will numb the nipples, making it less painful. It will also reduce any redness or swelling, which causes pain to the nipples. Dip a piece of cloth in cold water and place it on the nipples for immediate relief. 5) Basil Leaves Paste: Basil leaves are excellent to treat any skin problems. They are full of antibacterial properties, which will kill any bacteria thriving in the area. It will help heal the cracked skin and also provide relief from pain. Crush a handful of basil leaves in a mortar and pestle to make a paste. Apply this paste onto the nipples and wash it off after 10 minutes. Repeat it several times in a day. 6) Aloe Vera Gel: Aloe vera is the most effective ingredient in treating sore and cracked nipples. It moisturises the area and prevents further drying, thereby eliminating the root cause of the pain. Rub some freshly made aloe vera gel onto the nipples and wash off after 5 minutes. 7) Tea Tree Oil: The antiseptic properties of tea tree oil will help heal the cracks and also moisturize the area. It also promotes a faster healing process and reduces pain. Apply a few drops of tea tree oil directly onto the sore nipples. 8) Chamomile: The anti-inflammatory agents in chamomile will help soothe the swelling of nipples and also reduce redness. Chamomile will also treat dryness and prevent the nipples from bleeding. Brew some fresh chamomile tea in a pot. Dip a clean cloth in the tea and place it onto the sore nipples. Repeat this several times in a day. You can also directly place the chamomile tea bag on the affected nipples.