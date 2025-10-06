Why Did Goddess Parvati Remain Childless For So Long? The Dark Curse Of Rati That Was Born From Love

La Niña Causes Early Snowfall In India: Parents, Here's How To Keep Your Baby's Room Perfectly Warm Pregnancy Parenting oi-Deepannita Das

This winter, India may feel colder than usual - and you can thank La Niña for that. As this global weather phenomenon strengthens, meteorologists predict an early onset of snowfall in northern regions and a sharp temperature dip across the plains.

The Dhauladhar Range in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, is already blanketed in white, while the upper regions of Sonamarg and Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir have also witnessed the season's first snowfall. The early snow signals a stronger and colder winter ahead, marking the clear onset of La Niña's influence across northern India's mountains.

For parents, the dropping mercury brings a mix of excitement and worry - those cuddly winter nights also come with the fear of catching a cold or dry skin for your little one. Keeping your baby's room warm and comfortable becomes not just about comfort, but safety.

Let's understand what La Niña really means and how parents can prepare for a cosy, safe winter for their little ones.

What Is La Niña And Why It Makes Winters Colder?

La Niña is a natural climate pattern that occurs when sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean become cooler than normal. This shift affects global weather systems, leading to colder, wetter winters in parts of Asia - including India.

In simple terms, La Niña flips the weather mood. While El Niño brings heat and dry conditions, La Niña ushers in cold winds, early snow, and heavy winter fog. For families in northern India, that means nights get chillier earlier than expected, and those cozy mornings arrive sooner than usual.

But with the right home care and warmth hacks, you can make sure your little one sleeps soundly through the temperature drops.

1. Seal Out The Chill - Keep Windows And Doors Insulated

Even small gaps in windows or doors can let in cold drafts that make a baby's room uncomfortable. Parents often underestimate how quickly room temperatures can drop overnight. Check for cracks, loose fittings, or air gaps, and seal them with weatherstrips or heavy curtains.

If you have marble or tile flooring, consider using a soft rug or carpet around your baby's crib area to keep their feet warm. A well-insulated room traps warmth naturally and reduces the need for constant heating - keeping your baby safe from both chills and dry air.

2. Layer Your Baby, Don't Overheat Them

It's tempting to bundle your baby in multiple sweaters and blankets, but overheating can make them uncomfortable and restless. Instead, dress your baby in breathable layers - start with a soft cotton base, add a fleece or wool layer, and use a light blanket if needed.

Avoid heavy quilts or thick duvets directly over infants, as they can restrict movement or pose a suffocation risk. The best rule: if you feel comfortable in one blanket, your baby needs just one more layer than you.

It is snowing in the hills of Kashmir; more expected during the next 36 hrs. pic.twitter.com/v5fG72mGqk — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) October 6, 2025

3. Maintain Optimal Room Temperature

The ideal temperature for a baby's room is between 20°C and 22°C. Use a reliable room thermometer to keep track. If you use a heater, place it at a safe distance from your baby's crib and ensure there's good air circulation.

Oil heaters or radiant heaters are safer than blowers since they don't dry out the air. You can also place a bowl of water in the room to balance moisture levels, preventing dry skin and stuffy noses.

4. Use Warm Bedding And Moisture Control

Choose bedding made from soft flannel or fleece to add warmth without extra bulk. Always pre-warm the bed by placing a hot water bottle on it for a few minutes before your baby sleeps - but remove it before placing your child in the crib.

To prevent dry winter air from causing skin irritation, use a humidifier or simply keep a bowl of water near a warm area. Moist air helps babies breathe better and keeps their skin soft.

5. Keep Evenings Cosy With Gentle Warmth And Care

Before bedtime, give your baby a lukewarm oil massage, preferably with mustard or coconut oil. It improves blood circulation and naturally warms the body. Dress your baby in soft, full-sleeve nightwear and cover their ears and feet, which are most vulnerable to cold.

Keep the room dimly lit and peaceful. A warm, calm environment helps babies sleep deeply - something every tired parent dreams of during long winter nights!