Ways To Keep Young Kids Busy: Tips For Parents
Whether you are working from home or studying, if you are a busy parent, you are always looking for innovative ways to balance your schedule.
A child is naturally curious and will readily become engaged in a particular activity. The key is to set up the conditions that will facilitate this. Choose ideas that are suited to your child's personal interests, acquire supplies, and then let them do what they like [1][2].
We have compiled a list of high-impact activities that keep kids learning, growing, and developing at home.
Ways To Keep Young Kids Busy
1. Blow out some bubbles
Bubbles are the perfect activity for a little one (even I love it). You can blow bubbles in the backyard (if possible) or on the balcony to enjoy some bubble fun together.
- Using 1/2 cup corn syrup, 3 cups water, and 1 cup dish soap, you can make your own bubbles.
- The corn syrup should first be stirred into the water.
- Gently mix in dish soap, being careful not to create bubbles.
- Try using bubble wands or other household items - toilet paper rolls, kitchen tools, and straws are all good choices.
An alternative would be to use a bubble machine, which is less messy.
2. Paint
Most children enjoy creating and experimenting with paint, so offer them a variety of objects with which they can paint. They can apply paint to leaves, cotton swabs, forks, or even their own fingers.
3. Create an obstacle course
Your toddler or preschooler will enjoy climbing, crawling, jumping, and rolling if an indoor obstacle course is set up. You can add household objects to create opportunities for your child to go over, under, around, and through obstacles safely.
4. Get them involved in household chores
If your child is older, for example, 5-7 years old, chores are an excellent choice. While chores might not seem like fun for most adults, kids tend to enjoy pitching in and helping with adult tasks. You should teach your child to sweep, load the dishwasher, and make their beds at this time. In addition to being laundry champs, children at this age are also good at sorting laundry by colour or category. They can also assist in folding towels and pinning socks.
5. Let's get sculpting
The easiest way to build 3-D objects is to use plaster cloth instead of papier-mâché - you can easily get these in kids shops. To begin, wrap strips around the bottom half of a balloon with wet strips. Once they have hardened, pop the balloon, and decorate with paint or markers. For a more advanced project, wrap strips around cardboard or Styrofoam and create dolls or masks.
On A Final Note...
As much as you can, plan fun, engaging activities to do with your children, but don't forget to be easy on yourself at the same time, dads and moms! Y'all are doing a brilliant job.
