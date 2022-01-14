Just In
Rajasthan Govt Defers Class 12 Practical Exams Due To Spike In COVID Cases
In view of the recent spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, the Rajasthan government has postponed the Class 12 practical examinations. The exams were scheduled to start from Monday, January 17, 2022.
State Education Minister B D Kalla said that in the present circumstances, it is more important to protect children from the coronavirus infection than conducting practical examinations.
"Practical examinations of class 12th which are going to start from January 17 in the state have been postponed till further orders. Due to the rising corona infection, 25 districts in the state have come under the Red Zone," he tweeted.
This decision has been taken in view of these circumstances and on the advice of experts, Kalla tweeted. He said the situation would be reviewed next month and further decision taken on holding the exams on fresh dates.
