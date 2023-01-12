What Is Math Anxiety In Children? How Can Parents Help? Kids oi-Amritha K

Yes, maths anxiety is real! You have no clue how much this validates my 10th standard self. So what really is math anxiety?

Do you ever feel anxious and stressed when you are answering questions from your math teacher or when doing your math homework? If so, you might be suffering from math anxiety.

The problem of math anxiety affects millions of children, adolescents, and even adults around the globe. Why are so many people affected by math anxiety? What can cause someone to experience increased anxiety when dealing with math?

Let's explore.

What Is Math Anxiety?

The term 'math anxiety' refers to anxiety that arises in response to math or situations related to mathematics.

This type of anxiety can manifest itself in a wide range of forms, ranging from general anxiety to severe anxiety. It often manifests itself in educational settings, such as during math classes or in response to upcoming math tests [1].

It is also possible for math anxiety to manifest itself in some individuals, especially adults, as a response to everyday math-related situations, such as budgeting for bills and expenses.

What Causes Math Anxiety?

Several studies have suggested that math anxiety is caused by negative experiences related to math. For instance, math anxiety may develop following poor performance on math assessments or negative feedback from parents or teachers [2].

What Are The Symptoms Of Math Anxiety In Children?

It is common for someone with math anxiety to experience a variety of emotions and symptoms when performing even basic math-related tasks or activities. Long term, math anxiety can negatively affect performance at school, which can result in poor grades and negative reviewsfrom tutors [3].

How To Assess Math Anxiety In Children?

In spite of the fact that math anxiety is very common in the general population, many students may feel brushed off as simply "not trying hard enough." However, math anxiety is a real medical condition. In fact, there are various assessments that can be used to measure and possibly diagnose math anxiety [4].

The following are some measures used to diagnose math anxiety:

Abbreviated Math Anxiety Scale (AMAS) [5]

Math Anxiety Scale for Teachers (MAST) (this is for teachers - it is not just students who suffer from math anxiety).

What Is The Difference Between Dyscalculia And Math Anxiety?

Dyscalculia is a form of learning disability that causes difficulty with arithmetic, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Dyscalculia can also result in difficulty with other math-related activities [6].

There is a difference between dyscalculia and math anxiety, even though they both relate to math and math-related situations.

How To Overcome Math Anxiety In Children?

According to researchers, managing math anxiety involves a two-pronged approach: not only should the goal be to reduce the anxiety, but also to increase a person's math abilities while simultaneously supporting their learning needs [7][8].

Providing your child with the techniques described below can assist them in developing healthier methods of coping with anxiety when it arises:

Support your child's efforts instead of their performance if they are experiencing math anxiety. Your child can manage their math anxiety effectively by receiving frequent positive feedback, finding other ways to teach math-related skills, and setting realistic expectations for themselves.

Your child's difficulties with math do not necessarily mean that you have failed at it don't make it about you. Celebrate their successes! Consider the amount of times they have performed math activities. Even when they are struggling, there is likely to be a time when they have succeeded. You should celebrate these successes whenever you can.

It is important to create positive behaviour in order to help your child meet themselves where they are and to reduce some of the anxiety regarding math. It is important, for example, to allocate sufficient time for studying - and to avoid studying at the last minute - when it comes to math assignments and tests, to reduce stress.

When your child is feeling anxious, relaxation techniques can be particularly helpful for reducing some physiological effects of anxiety. Consider muscle relaxing techniques, practicing positive self-talk, and practicing deep breathing techniques.

On A Final Note...

When a child experiences math anxiety, even the most basic mathematics tasks can be extremely difficult to accomplish. A person's overall mental health and wellbeing can be negatively impacted by even mild math anxiety, which can lead to poor academic or workplace performance. Consider seeking an assessment from a mental health professional if you or someone you care about experiences math anxiety.

Thursday, January 12, 2023