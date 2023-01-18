Healthy Drinks For Kids That Is Not Water Kids oi-Amritha K

Getting young kids to eat something healthy is a big task indeed. As far as hydration is concerned, most children have a sweet tooth and are prone to request sugary beverages. However, encouraging them towards more balanced options is essential for their overall well-being.

It is challenging to choose a drink for children that they will look at and want to drink with the abundance of advertised children's drinks available. It is even more difficult to find a drink that is healthy that they will enjoy. Sugary sodas, sports drinks, energy drinks, and juices rule the roost for most children [1].

Hence, we have compiled a list of healthy drinks for kids that will keep them hydrated, as well as provide them with essential nutrients that will help them stay energized and active throughout the day.

Healthy Drinks For Kids

1. Coconut water

Despite the fact that coconut water contains calories and sugar, it is a healthier beverage than other beverages such as soda or sports drinks. Vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium are all important nutrients for children, and coconut water provides a good amount of them [2].

The benefits of coconut water also apply when your child is ill, especially when they need to rehydrate following diarrhoea or vomiting [3]. Plain, unsweetened coconut water is always the best choice for children.

2. Unsweetened milk

It is true that many children prefer sweetened milk drinks like chocolate or strawberry milk, but plain, unsweetened milk makes the healthiest choice for kids. Plain milk is highly nutritious and provides a wide range of essential nutrients for growth and development in children.

Parents often give their children fat-free milk, however milk with a high fat content may be better for younger children, as proper brain development and growth require fat [4].

Nonetheless, drinking too much milk can cause children to become full, leading them to consume less of their meal or snack.

3. Unsweetened plant-based milks

Unsweetened plant-based milks provide an excellent alternative to dairy milk for children who are intolerant to it. Plant-based milks include hemp, coconut, almond, cashew, rice, and soy. Similarly to sweetened dairy milk, sweetened plant-based milks may contain additional sugar or artificial sweeteners, which is why it is best to choose unsweetened versions.

4. Fresh fruit and vegetable juices

As they are natural sources of nutrients, fresh fruit and vegetable juices are healthy for children. You can make them delicious by blending natural sweeteners such as dates instead of sugar. You can choose from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to make juice for your children [5].

5. Certain herbal teas

It is common to think of tea as a drink that is not suitable for children, however some herbal teas are safe and healthy. Lemongrass, mint, rooibos, and chamomile are among the most popular herbal teas, as they are caffeine-free and provide a pleasing taste [6][7]. In addition, herbal teas provide nutritional benefits for children and may even provide relief from anxiety or sickness.

6. Naturally flavoured water

Try infused water with fresh fruits and herbs to make water more interesting for your child without adding extra sugars or calories. Additionally, the fresh fruit and herbs used in the water will boost your child's nutritional intake. Among the best combinations are pineapple and mint, cucumber and watermelon, strawberries and lemon, etc.

On A Final Note...

Your child may be at higher risk for obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and diabetes if he or she consumes sweetened beverages. Replace sugary, high-calorie drinks such as soda, sweetened milk, and sports drinks with the drinks mentioned in this article.

