Just In
- 13 hrs ago Tribute To Archbishop Desmond Tutu, An Inspiration To A Broken Nation - South Africa
- 15 hrs ago Are You A True A.R.M.Y? Quirky Ideas For Your Own BTS Themed Room
- 1 day ago 12 Design And Colour Ideas To Brighten Up Your 1 BHK Living Room
- 1 day ago Stress Harms Relationships: How You Can Reduce It During Holidays And Beyond
Don't Miss
- Finance LIC Aadhaar Stambh Endowment Policy Details: For Citizens Having Aadhaar Card
- Sports Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Kovacic stunner sets up Blues fightback on another good day for Man City
- Automobiles TVS Ntorq 125 Vs Ather 450: Which Is The Better Scooter For You?
- Movies BB 15 Jan 2 Highlights: Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh And Akanksha Puri Make Entry As Challenges
- News Maharashtra sees 11,877 new COVID-19 cases; 50 Omicron infections
- Technology Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680, 50MP Triple Cameras Goes Official; When Is It Coming To India?
- Education CSE Main 2020 Reserve Result: UPSC Declares Civil Services Reserve List 2020 Released On upsc.gov.in
- Travel Best Getaways From New Delhi For A Memorable New Year's Eve
COVID-19 Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Begins; Over 6 Lakh Registered On CoWin App For Covaxin
The CoWIN app has already recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15 to 18 years whose COVID-19 vaccination is set to begin from January 3, 2022. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines. The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on December 27.
- kidsALSO READ: How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine For 15-18-Year-Old Children On CoWin App: Step-By-Step Guide
The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.
Mandaviya, who interacted with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and Union Territories on Sunday, January 2 through a video link, stressed the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines. He advised them to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members and the identification of dedicated session sites for this category of beneficiaries.
The registration for vaccination for this category of beneficiaries opened on Saturday, January 1. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.
Until 7.50 pm on January 2, over 6.35 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have registered through the CoWIN platform. Beneficiaries in this age group can also get themselves registered onsite.
Photo credit: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.
- healthThird COVID Wave Of Magnitude Comparable To First Two Unlikely To Hit India: AIIMS Director
- healthLucky Draw Among Strategies Planned To Improve COVID Vaccination Coverage
- wellnessCOVID-19 Breakthrough Infection: What Are The Chances Of Being COVID Positive After Vaccination?
- bollywood wardrobeCOVID-19 Vaccination: Daisy Shah Dolls Up In Blush-Pink Co-ord Set As She Steps Out To Get Her First Dose
- disorders cureOmicron: What Are The COVID-19 Symptoms Specific To The Omicron Variant?
- healthOmicron Tally In India Rises To 1,431 After Logging 161 Fresh Cases
- healthSourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Treatment, To Remain In Home Isolation
- healthLooking Back At COVID In 2021: From Worse Than Better, To Hope Of Vaccines
- wellnessExpert Article: Concept Of Immunity In Ayurveda
- healthSourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Condition Stable
- health8 Vaccines, 4 Treatments In India's COVID-19 Arsenal
- wellnessCovovax: Everything You Need To Know About The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For India