Home Remedies For Bed-wetting In Children Kids lekhaka-Shabana kachhi

Nocturnal enuresis, commonly known as bed-wetting, is something that most children would be expected to grow out of after a certain age [1] . However, if your child still wets the bed everyday even after they turn 6, it might be of concern.

Typically a child is expected to grow out of their habit of bed-wetting by the age of seven. If your child wets the bed on occasions, it may be due to many factors such as intake of excess fluids before bed time or low room temperature. However, if your child had outgrown bed-wetting at a young age and has recently started again, you may have to look into the causes of it.

Causes Of Bed-wetting

1. Primary bed-wetting

This is the condition where the child has not grown out of his/her bed-wetting habit. This may be due to a number of reasons [2] .

The bladder of the child is underdeveloped or still developing and is unable to control urine for a long time.

The child is facing difficulty in recognising the need to go to the bathroom when the bladder is full.

Poor bath room habits or stubborn behaviour when it comes to visiting the bathroom.

Increase in urine production due to excess caffeine or diuretics in the diet of the child.

2. Secondary bed-wetting

If the child has already stopped bed-wetting and has been that way for a period of twelve months, but has started recently, it may be due to the following reasons [3] .

Diabetes

Urinary abnormality

Urinary tract infection

Social stress or psychological problem

Genetics

Diagnosis Of Bed-wetting

Typically, children stop bed-wetting by the age of seven. Doctors do not advice any kind of assistance for bed-wetting in children below seven years as it may just be the last stages of potty training. However, if your child has stopped bed-wetting for at least 12 months and started again, wetting the bed as often as 3-4 times a week and has been through this for at least a couple of months, you may seek medical attention.

Your doctor may want need complete history and carry out certain exams to reach to a conclusion for the exact cause of your child's bed-wetting [4] .

Home Remedies For Bed-wetting In Children

Apart from the above lifestyle changes, bed-wetting in children can be resolved through some dietary changes. Certain studies have found the following foods to have a positive effect on bed-wetting in children.

1. Cranberry juice

Known to be one of the most effective remedies for bed-wetting, cranberry juice if taken at night right before bed time is indeed a quite natural solution to bed-wetting. It is especially known to work on bed-wetting cases which are associated with urinary tract infection [5] .

2. Walnuts and raisins

Rich in natural fibre, [6] walnuts and raisins are another effective home remedy to prevent your child from bed-wetting. These are high in potassium as well, which is quite a necessary mineral in developing children.

3. Cereals

Whole grain cereals tend to increase the water retention capacity in children. Feeding cereals such as oats, puffed rice, cornflakes or wheat bran will help your child manage bed-wetting efficiently [7] .

4. Bananas

Bananas are another popular and age-old bed-wetting remedy. They are said to bind the stomach and prevent excess fluid moving into the bladder [8] . However, bananas need to be given to children in the evening as consuming bananas at night may increase the formation of phlegm.

5. Cinnamon and honey

The warm properties of cinnamon and honey have been known to prevent bed-wetting in children, especially if it is due to paediatric diabetes [9] .

6. Basil

An age-old remedy to cure urinary incontinence in children, sweet basil leaves fried and made into a paste with honey is known to be a good cure. The antiseptic properties of basil will also help fight off infections in the urinary bladder, if any [10] .

7. Herbal tea

A warm cup of herbal tea made of suoquan can prevent the flow of urine during sleep. Though it may take a while for children to get used to the herbal tea, consistent consumption of it will surely reduce your child's bed-wetting episodes. [11]

8. Avoiding sweets

The artificial additives used in the manufacture of sweets and chocolates can add to the night time incontinence in children. Therefore, it is best to avoid giving your child anything sweet or artificially made right before bed time [12] .

Tips To Decrease Bed-wetting Episodes In Children

Bed-wetting can be an embarrassing problem for growing children if not treated on time. It may also have a deep psychological impact on them. However, the condition is not necessarily treated by medicines. If your child has been diagnosed nocturnal enuresis or bed-wetting at night, you may resort to making some lifestyle changes to gradually decrease their bed-wetting episodes.

The first step towards controlling bed-wetting is through monitoring your child's water intake. It is important for you to make sure that your child consumes more fluid in the day time and limited quantities during night time [13] .

. If the child has an aversion towards toilets, you may want to make a few changes in the bathroom and make it more child-friendly. Light and easy access to the commode can help the child feel comfortable to visit the bathroom, especially at night.

Foods rich in fibre are known to have a positive effect on bed-wetting [14] .

. Inculcating good bed times habits will certainly have a positive effect on bed-wetting. Encourage your child to empty their bladder right before sleeping [15] .

. Bed-wetting episodes of your child should be dealt with positively. Avoid punishing your child for bed-wetting as it will only make things worse for them [16] .

View Article References [1] Kiddoo D. A. (2012). Nocturnal enuresis.CMAJ : Canadian Medical Association journal = journal de l'Association medicale canadienne,184(8), 908–911. [2] Arda, E., Cakiroglu, B., & Thomas, D. T. (2016). Primary Nocturnal Enuresis: A Review.Nephro-urology monthly,8(4), e35809. [3] DiBianco, J. M., Morley, C., & Al-Omar, O. (2014). Nocturnal enuresis: A topic review and institution experience.Avicenna journal of medicine,4(4), 77–86. [4] Paruszkiewicz, G. (2013). Nocturnal enuresis in children--how to diagnose, how to treat?.Wiadomosci lekarskie (Warsaw, Poland: 1960),66(1), 35-44. [5] Andrew, W. (2007). Urinary tract infection in children diagnosis, treatment and long term management.National Collaborating Centre for women’s and Children’s Health Clinical Guideline,20. [6] Carughi, A., Feeney, M. J., Kris-Etherton, P., Fulgoni, V., Kendall, C. W., Bulló, M., & Webb, D. (2015). Pairing nuts and dried fruit for cardiometabolic health.Nutrition journal,15(1), 23. [7] Ferrara, P., Amodeo, M. E., Sbordone, A., Ianniello, F., Verrotti, A., Petitti, T., & Ruggiero, A. (2018). The impact of motivational therapy in the management of enuretic children.Turkish journal of urology,44(4), 346. [8] Caffarelli, C., Santamaria, F., Di Mauro, D., Mastrorilli, C., Mirra, V., & Bernasconi, S. (2016). Progress in pediatrics in 2015: choices in allergy, endocrinology, gastroenterology, genetics, haematology, infectious diseases, neonatology, nephrology, neurology, nutrition, oncology and pulmonology. [9] Beck, J. K., & Cogen, F. R. (2015). Outpatient management of pediatric type 1 diabetes.The Journal of Pediatric Pharmacology and Therapeutics,20(5), 344-357. [10] Yıldırım, M. E., Canbal, M., Ozyuvali, E., & Karataş, Ö. F. (2016). Urological recommedations of Hadji Pasha’s, a Turkish aged doctor in Anatolia.Avicenna journal of phytomedicine,6(5), 502. [11] Lee, Y. B., Lee, J. A., Jang, S., & Lee, H. L. (2018). Herbal medicine (Suoquan) for treating nocturnal enuresis: A protocol for a systematic review of randomized controlled trials.Medicine,97(17). [12] Batchelor, H. K., & Marriott, J. F. (2015). Formulations for children: problems and solutions.British journal of clinical pharmacology,79(3), 405-418. [13] Rushton, H. G. (1989). Nocturnal enuresis: epidemiology, evaluation, and currently available treatment options.The Journal of pediatrics,114(4), 691-696. [14] Weiss, J. P., & Blaivas, J. G. (2000). Nocturia.The Journal of urology,163(1), 5-12. [15] Walle, J. V., Rittig, S., Bauer, S., Eggert, P., Marschall-Kehrel, D., & Tekgul, S. (2012). Practical consensus guidelines for the management of enuresis.European journal of pediatrics,171(6), 971-983. [16] UK, N. C. G. C. (2010). Network meta-analysis of interventions for the treatment of bedwetting. InNocturnal Enuresis: The Management of Bedwetting in Children and Young People. Royal College of Physicians (UK).