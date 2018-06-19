Why Kids Lie And How To Overcome It?

Kids often lie as they do not know the difference between a truth and a lie. Children lie in order to hide something that they have done wrong and to avoid the negative consequences. They may lie to adults according to their situations, for example, if kids want to play, they lie about their home works.

Parents should make their kids realise that lying is a bad habit and it will get them into trouble. They must spend valuable time with their children and try to explain the importance of honesty and make it a household rule.

If their kids often lie, it is really a frustrating challenge for parents to overcome it. If we make few adjustments in the parenting style one can easily fix this problem. Parents must first analyse why their kids are lying and what makes them to lie in front of them.

So let us have a look at why kids lie and how we can overcome it easily.

Role Model Honesty

Role model honesty means telling only the truth all the time; first of all, parents must not lie about their kid's age while taking bus tickets or to get a cheaper meal in the restaurant. Children always try to imitate what they watch, so parents must be honest and become a role model to them.

Explain About Truth Versus Lie

If a child knows the major difference between telling the truth versus telling a lie, then he will never lie in his life. Parents must take steps and explain the consequences of being dishonest. Teach your kids how to balance honesty with compassion at an early stage; this is the most sophisticated social skill that any child has to learn in his life.

Give Them One Warning

For example, say, when you found your child lying or caught them while lying, give them one warning or a chance to correct their mistake. Instead of scolding your child, ask them to tell what actually had happened. Also, make them realise that if they are found lying, then they will receive an extra punishment.

Seek Professionals Help

One must take the help of the professionals when lying becomes a serious threat for their children. For example, if a child lies and it causes a problem at school, then immediately seek professional help. It is better to deal with the issue at an early stage rather than dealing with it in the peak stage.

Distinguish The Reason For The Lie

There are many reasons for the kids to lie; parents must distinguish the reason for the lie. It will help the parents to develop a plan to respond to it. Preschool kids often tell fantasy lies, in that situation parents must ask "Is that something that's really true?" This will make them realise the difference between reality and fantasy.

Discuss Natural Consequences

When your child lies then let your child know about the natural consequences of lying. Explain to him that if you lie then it is hard for you to believe him, even when he says the truth. Make him realise that society or people around him don't like the one who tell lies.

Set A Good Example

It is natural that children learn everything by observing other people's behaviour. You cannot make them stop lying through discipline or any other form of direct guidance. Make sure you don't lie in front of your child because you are indirectly or inadvertently teaching your child that lying is acceptable.

Appreciate Honesty And Acknowledge

When your child honestly tells the truth, appreciate and encourage them. You don't know how positive the situation turns if you admire your child for telling the truth. Appreciate him with the words like you are really growing up, I know how difficult it is for you to tell me what really had happened.

Do Not Call Your Child A Liar

It is the most important thing that parents have to keep in their mind because if you call your child a liar then it will have a lasting impact on your children. He views himself as a liar and behaves and acts accordingly. These kinds of statements will have a negative impact on the child's life.

Celebrate Mistakes

Yes, celebrate mistakes because it will help us to make better choices in the future. If your child knows that you will not get disappointed or won't get angry when they mess up, they will definitely share everything more honestly with you.

By following these simple guidelines you can easily overcome this problem and can also make them stop lying.

Finally, make a note that if your kid lies frequently and repeatedly, even after following the above steps, talk or consult a professional child behaviour expert or pediatrician as early as possible.