When Can A Woman Get Pregnant In The Menstrual Cycle?

In these modern times, women want to make a mark as far as their career goes, before settling down in their lives and having children. That is why women tend to delay their pregnancy until later stages of their life.

It is a common fact that women are most fertile during their early twenties, but for many this is when things start looking up in their careers and they do not want to give up all their hard work to settle down.

The further women postpone their pregnancies, the more difficult it becomes to conceive, more so because of the prolonged usage of birth control methods like oral contraceptive pills. Hectic and stressful lifestyle along with unhealthy eating habits will also lead to difficulties in conceiving.

If you are finally in that phase of life where you are ready to take the responsibilities of being a full-time mother, you may want to get pregnant as soon as possible. The one thing that will surely help you in conceiving soon is to know about the most fertile days of your menstrual cycle.

Many women find that conceiving takes time, especially if they have been on birth control pills for long. That is because birth control pills stop the process of ovulation in order to avoid pregnancy. They also mess up the hormones in the body. Therefore, some time is required by the body to get back to its normal cycle and ovulate.

Once you are off birth control pills, you need to keep a chart of your menstrual cycle to determine the days you have higher chances of getting pregnant. These are the days when ovulation occurs, or when the ovum has just released an egg, which is waiting to get fertilised by a sperm. Therefore, having sex on those days may lead to pregnancy.

When Can You Get Pregnant In Your Menstrual Cycle?

Your menstrual cycle is the most powerful tool to help you get pregnant sooner. Typically, a menstrual cycle lasts for about 21 to 40 days, the average being 28 days. In case you are wondering what your menstrual cycle is, just count the days between two of your periods, from the start of one period to another. This will give you an idea about your average menstrual cycle.

Now that you know about your menstrual cycle, the next step is to calculate your ovulating days. These are the days when your ovum will release an egg into your ovaries, increasing your chances of pregnancy. Therefore, this is the best time to have sex.

How Will I Know If I Am Ovulating?

Knowing the exact time of ovulation can be a little difficult, as every woman's menstrual cycle is different. But once you get to know the duration of your menstrual cycle, you will easily be able to predict the time of your ovulation. If you have a menstrual cycle which lasts up to 28 days, your ovulation will likely occur on the 14th day of your cycle, i.e., 14th day counting from the first day of your period.

In case you have a larger menstrual cycle of say, 30-40 days, your ovulation will occur on the 14th day before your next period. This makes it a little tricky as you cannot exactly predict the date of your next period.

How Long Will My Most Fertile Period Last?

Every month, the fallopian tubes release one egg into the ovaries, where it waits to be fertilized by a sperm. The bad news is that the egg stays there for only twenty-four hours after ovulation. But the good news is that the sperm in your body can last for up to 6-7 days, giving you fertile period of six days where you can get pregnant. Fertility experts usually suggest you get between the sheets at least five days before your ovulation date. Having sex two to three days in this period will let the sperm have higher chance of meeting your freshly released egg.

What Are The Signs Of Ovulation?

In case you are not able to predict your exact ovulation date because of your irregular menstrual cycle, there are other signs your body gives out when it is about to ovulate. Here are some signs that tell you that your body is ovulating-

1) Increased body temperature - This is a sure shot sign of knowing your ovulation day. There is an increase in your body temperature by at least one degree from your ovulation day to your periods.

2) Ache in the belly - Some women feel some tinginess or an ache in their belly around the time of their ovulation. Keeping an eye out for these signs will surely help you know if you are ovulating.

3) Checking for your cervical mucus - Just before ovulation, your cervical mucus becomes thicker and whitish, just like egg whites. This is to help the sperm travel faster in the ovaries.

4) Feeling sexually aroused - A lot of women feel sexually aroused at the time of ovulation. This is your body's natural way of telling you to indulge in coitus, thereby naturally increasing your chances of pregnancy.