What Are The After Effects Of Abortion?

Being a mother is a greatest joy in the world. But some women sadly do not get to experience it. This may be due to many reasons.

A woman's body is designed to go through the complete process of child birth, right from inception to delivery. But, sometimes, there may be complications in the pregnancy which may put a mother's life at risk. This is when the pregnancy is terminated and the woman undergoes an abortion.

An abortion is a process where a pregnancy is forcefully terminated, either for medical reasons when it poses a threat to the life of the mother or for other reasons such as an unplanned pregnancy.

Modern-day women are liberated enough to realise the choices that they have. Many women opt for terminating an unplanned pregnancy, as they feel they are not ready yet for the responsibilities of being a full-time parent.

Though the reasons for an abortion may be many, it is still a highly sensitised topic in a country like ours. Our ancestors and elders abhorred the very word because of the harmful effects it has on a woman's body.

Abortions for medical reasons as well as induced ones have been quite dangerous to a woman if not done the right way. It also carries its own set of complications and affects both physical as well as mental well-being of a woman.

Nevertheless, it is a huge change for the body as an important function inside of it is abruptly stopped. The body takes time to cope with it. Here are some after effects of an abortion that you need to be aware of:

1) Bleeding:

Bleeding is the first thing to happen when the doctor starts with the abortion procedure. But the quantity of bleeding depends entirely on the term of the pregnancy. If the pregnancy is in its first ten weeks, bleeding is much lower. The pill that the doctor prescribes, works by blocking the progesterone producing capacity of the body, without which the body cannot continue with the pregnancy. The uterus then begins to break down.

2) Abdominal Pain And Cramping:

After the body starts shedding the uterine walls, the expanded uterine starts returning to its normal size, giving raise to period-like cramps. Women start complaining of increasing cramps in the third or fourth day. They may also notice clots in their discharge, which tells them that the abortion is going the right way. In case where the bleeding is heavy followed by large clots discharge and unbearable cramps, a doctor should be consulted immediately.

3) Infections:

Infections are likely an after effect of abortions. That is because the cervix is opened during the procedure and remains like that for at least two weeks. This gives room for a lot of infections which can be quite dreadful if not taken care of. A doctor prescribes a dose of antibiotics right after the procedure to combat this issue.

4) Hormonal Imbalance:

The hormones in the body are very confused when it comes to the time after an abortion. A woman may feel anything from depressed, sad or even in a great relief after the procedure, thanks to the hormones. These hormones are also responsible for the feelings of nausea, headaches, giddiness or any other symptoms associated with pregnancy, as they are still trying to comprehend how to cope with the sudden termination of the pregnancy. It is better to let the hormones flow naturally and ride them out. Feelings of nausea, headaches, giddiness or any other symptoms associated with pregnancy can occur, as they are still trying to comprehend how to cope with the sudden termination of the pregnancy. It is better to let the hormones flow naturally and ride them out.

5) Cervical Damage:

The cervix is forcefully dilated in order to terminate the pregnancy. This sometimes can lead to damage in the cervical tissue, causing micro fractures even. These cervical lacerations can take forever to heal and may also need stitching sometimes. This serious issue can even lead to cervical incompetencies which may put future pregnancies at risk.

6) Damage To The Uterine Walls:

Also called uterine perforation, tools used during the abortions may cause damage to the uterine walls. Bleeding may occur due to this, which may prove to be fatal if not managed on time. The uterus needs to completely recover before a woman starts her menstrual cycle again. A skilled doctor is required to perform an abortion, without causing damage to the uterine walls.

7) PTSD:

Also known as the post-traumatic stress disorder, this is a mental condition that affects women after an abortion. Usually women feel a lot of guilt after the procedure, more so if they are forced to abort. Also, the body hormones make it difficult for the woman to cope up with the abortion, as it continues to exude pregnancy-like symptoms much after the procedure. It is important to take professional help to manage PTSD, as many women are recorded to feel suicidal.

Whatever the reason of the abortion, it is important for women to have an emotional support to go through the very difficult process. It is important to have someone address their anxiety issues. Also, a woman's body becomes extremely weak after the procedure, so adequate bed rest needs to taken in order for the body to recover completely.