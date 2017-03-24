Just In
How To Increase Your Sperm Volume
Your spermvolume depends much on your age, your lifestyle factors and your food habits. The volume of semen is generally between 0.8mm - 7.2mm.
Generally, the volume would be at its peaks when a man is between 30 to 35 years. After 55, the volumes dips.
If you are young, but still suffer low volume, here are some things to remember.
Take A Small Break From Intercourse
Your body needs more than a day to recover lost semen after you ejaculate.
If you do it several times a day or masturbate, your body will not have the opportunity to fill up your semen tank. If you need volume, abstain from intercourse for a few days and try again.
Cool It
Heat kills sperm count. Cold showers are better if you wish to maintain good semen volume. Also, wear loose pants. Prefer boxers over briefs.
Hydrate
Semen is 90% water itself. No water, no semen! That is why when you're dehydrated, your sperm volume may reduce. Water your body well.
Move
Exercise indirectly helps increase semen volume. Exercises boost blood flow to privates and that creates favourable conditions inside our reproductive department.
Maintain Ideal Weight
Unhealthy weight can affect hormone balance. Both obesity or being undernourished can affect your sperm count.
Stress
Another enemy of your reproductive system is stress. Stress may impact sperm production too. Therefore, relax.
Chemical Exposure
Certain chemical compounds or exposure to radiation can also affect your sperm. Even cycling is said to affect your sperm count.
Foods
Eat foods rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Eat foods rich in zinc. Get amino acids, folic acid, calcium, vitamin D. Also, include garlic, asparagus, bananas, walnuts, pumpkin seeds and berries to your diet.