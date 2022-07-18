Just In
- 1 hr ago Who Is Margaret Alva, Opposition’s Vice President Candidate?
- 1 hr ago Blind Psychic Baba Vanga’s Predictions: Past And Future, Healing, And Controversy
- 2 hrs ago Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Gorgeous In White, Perfectly Defeating Your Monday Blues!
- 3 hrs ago Effective Ways To Stop Overthinking
Don't Miss
- Finance How to File ITR for the First-Time Tax Payer?
- Sports Reece Topley prolongs Indian batters and their persistent struggle against left-arm pacers
- Movies Siddharth Nigam Confirms Doing Salman's Film; Talks About Shehnaaz & Says 'Meri Maa Se Unki Bohot Banti Hain'
- Technology Tecno Spark 9 With Helio 637 SoC, 6GB RAM Launched; Price & Features
- News Monsoon session: 28 MPs take oath in RS on first day
- Education Top 10 Best Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra 2022 By NIRF Ranking
- Travel White Sands: Nature's Own Studio
- Automobiles KTM Motorcycles Sales Breakup - June 2022
Karnataka Is Aiming To Bring Down Infant Mortality Rate To Single Digit: CM Basavaraj Bommai
The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Karnataka is 2 percent (around 20 per 1000 live births), and the aim is to bring it down to single digit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday, July 17.
He also advocated the need to bring down Maternal Mortality Rate in the state. "The IMR and MMR are much lower in the state except for 5-6 districts which have dragged the state a bit down. So we are giving special focus to these districts. For the first time in the history of the state, we have identified these aspirational taluks. We are working with high parameters on education, health, nutrition, women and child welfare in these taluks," Bommai said.
Efforts are on a war footing to bring down MMR in these 5-6 districts, he said, and appealed to the medical fraternity to join hands with the government in this endeavor.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the 'Conference on Updates in Specialty Pediatrics' organised by the Rainbow Children's Hospital.
He noted that budgetary allocation for health and education has been increased while programmes are being implemented to eradicate malnutrition, and nutritious food is being served to children at Anganwadis and children of the poor working class.
He also emphasised the role of paediatricians in maintaining the health of a child from the conception stage to adulthood.
- babyHiccups In Babies: Causes, Tips To Stop And Prevent It
- basicsWho Is A Midwife And What Are The Benefits Of Having A Midwife?
- disorders cureWorld Sepsis Day 2019: Sepsis In Infants And Children
- postnatal10 Reasons Why Alcohol Is Bad For Breastfeeding Mothers
- babyWhen Can Infants Start Drinking Water?
- babyCan Early Signs Of Depression Be Detected In An Infant’s Brain?
- basicsCan Taking Anti-Depressants During Pregnancy Cause Neurological Problems In The Children?
- prenatalPre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked To Infant Growth
- babyWhy Do Newborns Smile In Their Sleeps?
- basicsTips And Tricks For New Parents To Cope With Sleepless Nights
- babyWhat Is Alagille Syndrome? Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
- prenatalToxoplasma Gondii: Most 'Successful' Parasite In The World; Can Moms Pass This On To Babies?