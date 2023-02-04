Just In
Can Baby Bottles Cause Tooth Decay? How To Prevent Baby Bottle Tooth Decay?
As the name suggests, baby bottle tooth decay is a term that refers to tooth decay in infants and young children. It may also be referred to as infant caries, early childhood caries (ECC) or bottle mouth [1].
In infants who consume milk or formula, as well as artificially sweetened juices and snacks, tooth decay may develop on the front teeth, known as incisors.
What Causes Baby Bottle Tooth Decay?
Tooth decay occurs when baby teeth are frequently exposed to too much sugar. Bacteria in the mouth feed on sugar, multiply, and produce acid as a waste product. The acid attacks the teeth and enamel, resulting in decay.
When a child falls asleep with a bottle or uses a bottle or sippy cup for a prolonged period of time, the sugar in the bottle or sippy cup can coat the teeth, causing them to decay more rapidly [2].
What Are the Symptoms of Baby Bottle Tooth Decay?
Despite the fact that baby bottle tooth decay can occur in any of the teeth, they are most frequently found in the upper front teeth (the upper incisors). In addition to visible decay, children may experience pain and swelling around their teeth as decay worsens [3].
How To Prevent Baby Bottle Tooth Decay?
Here are some tips to prevent infant caries aka baby bottle tooth decay:
- Make sure there is no exchange of saliva with your infant by using feeding spoons or licking the pacifier. After each feeding, wipe the gums of your child with a clean, damp washcloth or gauze pad [4].
- It is important to brush your child's teeth gently with a child-size toothbrush and a small amount of fluoride toothpaste until they reach the age of three.
- Formula, milk, or breast milk should be placed in bottles. Liquids such as sugar water, juices, and soft drinks should not be placed in bottles.
- Before going to bed, infants should finish their bedtime and nap-time bottles.
- Do not dip your child's pacifier in sugar or honey if they use one [5].
- Before your child turns one, encourage him or her to drink from a cup.
- In general, promote healthy eating habits and limit the consumption of sweets.
What Is The Best Time To Take My Child To The Dentist?
As soon as your child's first tooth appears, it is time to schedule their first dental appointment. This is the ideal time for you to learn more about dental care for kids and what you will need to do in the future to maintain their oral health [6].
Your dentist can assist you in setting up a healthy family routine, explaining everything from how to teach young children how to brush and floss etc.
On A Final Note...
During your infant's developmental stages, it's important to consider other preventive measures with the assistance of a paediatric dentist.
Experts recommend that children see a dentist by the time they reach their first birthday.
Your child's dentist can detect potential problems with their teeth, including baby bottle tooth decay.
