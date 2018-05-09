Types of oil for baby massage that you can use

For a new born infant, body massage can do wonders. That is why people all over the world insist that new born babies are given a proper oil massage. The effect of a proper oil massage can be the healthy growth surge in an individual, treating a tummy ache, fostering the healthy growth of an individual or even soothing the child when he or she is scared. It is solely up to us, as parents, to utilize the power of an oil massage on our child's growth.

However, you just cannot try any random oil on your child's delicate skin. Before you try any oil, make sure that you dab a small quantity of the same on his or her hands. The same is allowed to stand for half an hour. Only if there is no appearance of any rash or allergy whatsoever can you go for the usage of that particular oil.

Also make it a point to keep away from the idea of a massage when your child is not ready for it. Remember, your little one's comfort should be at the top of your concern when going for an oil massage. Having established all of this, the next thing that comes to our mind is which oil you should use for your little one's massage. This article explores the different types of oils that are available for the same purpose.

1. Coconut Oil

• The antifungal and antibacterial properties of coconut oil is what makes it an ideal choice for your little one's skin. It also has lauric and caprylic acids and tonnes of antioxidants that are beneficial for your little one.

• For small babies it is not advisable to use creams and lotions containing harsh chemicals to treat conditions like eczema, rashes, dermatitis, cradle cap and patchy skin. In such a case, the antioxidant properties of coconut oil work wonders on their skin.

• Gently massaging your little one with coconut oil immediately after his or her bath will moisturize the skin and ensure that it is supple. Its light texture makes it all the way ideal for the summer months.

2. Sesame Oil

• If it is your little one that you are planning to massage, make sure that you choose the sesame oil that is extracted from black sesame.

• In most Indian cultures, massaging a new born child with sesame oil is considered to be important. From the medical point as well the importance of the same has been established.

3. Calendula Oil

• This oil is known for its soothing effect and is safe for application on your baby's skin. Unlike most other oils in this list, to obtain the best result from this oil you need to use it after your little one's bath.

• This oil has a mild fragrance that is usually loved by babies. Since the fragrance is natural in nature, it does not cause any harm and is not too harsh on your infant's nose.

4. Sunflower Oil

• This oil has abundant quantities of vitamin E and fatty acids. The combined effect of this is better nourishment to the skin.

• Although it is predominantly used as an edible oil, research has shown that the same is safe for application on most types of skins (both in adults as well as kids). You must consider avoiding this particular oil only if your little one has rash-prone or extra sensitive skin.

5. Castor Oil

• The use of castor oil is recommended for the treatment of dry skin in kids. It can also be applied on the hair and nails to give them proper nourishment and shine.

• In order to obtain the best results, massage your little one with castor oil and then let it stand for 10 to 15 minutes. After that you can give him or her long lukewarm water bath and then pat him dry.

• The only precaution that you need to follow while applying castor oil on your little one is that you do not apply the same in areas near his or her eyes and lips.

6. Almond Oil

• Being loaded with vitamin E, almond oil is one of the preferred ingredients in any child massage oil. However, it is advisable that you go for pure almond oil instead of going for baby oils that contain almonds in order to obtain the best results.

• While going for pure almond oil, make sure that you go for the ones without fragrance. It is often seen that children are allergic to fragment almond oils. Thus it is best that you avoid the same.

7. Olive Oil

• Olive oil is an oil that is best suited for massaging and is known to foster muscular growth in a child. However, certain precautions need to be followed when you use olive oil for massaging your baby.

• First and foremost, use olive oil only if there are absolutely no signs of cuts, rashes or eczema in your baby.

• Do not use this particular type of oil if your child has a dry or sensitive skin. Certain properties of olive oil enhance the permeability of the skin, which in turn makes the skin get dry faster. This loss of moisture causes flakiness and other skin problems in a baby.

8. Tea Tree Oil

• The biggest plus point of tea tree oil is its high antiseptic properties. It is also used for the treatment of many skin allergies. This is safe for usage on almost all baby skin types and leaves the little one feeling calm and comfortable and fosters a good night's sleep.

• This oil is very light in texture and can be used round the year. It is the texture of the oil that makes it suitable for use both before and after a bath. In fact, you can use this oil to massage your little one for up to two times in a day.