Oral Health: Dos And Don'ts

Our teeth are very important for us for many reasons apart from just helping us chew food.

It is very important to have healthy teeth for having good looks and good general health. The importance of milk or primary teeth is very significant as it aids in the proper development of the permanent teeth and jaw growth.

Most people believe in the myth that milk teeth are not very important but actually they are the foundation for the permanent teeth and form the basis for developing a healthy habit for the future by keeping them clean.

Research today has proved that oral health is linked to general health and has a significant role to play in cardiac health, diabetes, lung health, women's health and pregnancy as well.

Loss of teeth leads to not only nutritional issues and digestive problems but also to jaw joint dysfunction, which can lead to chronic headaches, ear pain, neck pain and shoulder pain.

Oral health is very important so it is essential to take preventive measures like dental sealants and regular check ups and preserve your smile and also your health.

Diet For Oral Health:

Diet plays a very significant role in oral health. Here is a list of foods to consume and to avoid for healthy teeth and overall oral health.

It's important to consume fresh fruits and vegetables as snacks rather than refined food.

Avoid sticky food as they have the ability to cause decay and gum disease.

Avoid snacking between meals.

Eat your sweet just before you begin your meal as the sweet will get cleansed during the meal and will prevent tooth decay.

Avoid desserts like cakes and pastries or anything that's sticky after a meal.

Correct Brushing Time And Technique:

Everybody is aware of the need of brushing the teeth and it's become a ritual; however, most people are not aware of the right way to brush and the right way to attain perfect oral hygiene. So here is the correct way to brush your teeth:

Brush Twice A Day:

Brush twice a day, and the recommendation is to brush after breakfast and the second time after dinner. If there is any discomfort of bad breath when we wake up, it can be overcome easily by using a tongue cleaner to clean the tongue; and if needed, use your finger to scrub your teeth and massage your gums.

Brush In A Circular Motion:

Always brush in a circular motion to reach the outer areas of your mouth.

Retract Your Lower Lip When You Brush:

Make sure that you retract your lower lip and create access for your toothbrush to clean the lower front teeth properly.

Avoid Brushing More Than Twice A Day:

Brushing more than twice a day can lead to wearing away of the enamel and cause sensitive teeth.

Never Use Force While Brushing:

Brushing is synonymous with being gentle. Never use a lot of force when you brush. If the bristles of your brushes are getting flared, it means you are using a lot of force to brush your teeth, which may result in damaging of your teeth and gums.

Discard Toothbrush Once In Every 2-3 Months:

Make sure that your toothbrush is discarded every 2-3 months.

Time For Brushing - The maximum time spent for brushing should be 2-3 minutes.

Is Flossing Good Or Bad?

Flossing is a double-edged sword. It's important to floss but the right technique is very important and more than that is the ability to access the surface between two teeth without hurting the gums.

How To Choose The Correct Toothpaste:

With the market flooded with several brands of toothpastes, people are often confused as to which toothpaste is good.

But as a matter of fact any toothpaste is fine as long as you use a small pea size amount. The brushing technique is more important than the type of toothpaste.

Common Tooth Problems:

Tooth Decay:

Almost 90% of human beings suffer from tooth decay and this can be very easily prevented by the use of dental sealants and fluoride application.

Gum Disease:

Gum disease is one of the leading causes of tooth loss and now research shows that there is a huge link between gum disease and general health.

Links have been established on the role of gum health affecting the heart, lungs, brain, pregnancy and causing preterm birth and also affecting many other vital systems in the body.

Irregular Teeth:

This condition can be handled with ease by early intervention.

Irregular teeth can lead to inability to brush well causing tooth decay and gum disease.

Dental Trauma:

95% of children and adults who have proclined teeth are prone to dental trauma resulting in chipping of teeth or complete loss of the tooth.

The first half an hour is critical after the dental trauma. So it is important to reach your nearby dentist as soon as possible.

When To See A Dentist?

It's important to see a dentist every six months to do a preventive exam and also a clean up if required. Professionally applied fluoride has benefits to prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

Please get your child's oral cavity examined before the first teeth erupts in the mouth.

The writer is Dr Srivats Bharadwaj, Specialist Dentist, Founder Chairman & CEO, Vatsalya Centre for Oral Health, Bengaluru.