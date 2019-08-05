ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Sends Back First Set of Real Images Of Earth, Photos Go Viral News oi-Shivangi Karn

Since the Chandrayaan 2 aimed for moon, which is India's second lunar exploration mission, several fake images were doing rounds on the internet. However, on 4th August ,Sunday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to twitter to share that they have received the first set of real images of the earth, clicked by L14 camera onboard Chandrayaan 2.

According to the ISRO's website, images were captured from a distance of 2450 km to 5000 km and showed the earth in different tones. Also, images from different angles of the earth were released bringing a sense of proud and joy among netizens.

First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) 4 August 2019

Soon, other Twitterati started expressing their happiness by commenting on the post.

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:29 UT pic.twitter.com/IsdzQtfMRv — ISRO (@isro) 4 August 2019

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:37 UT pic.twitter.com/8N7c8CROjy — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

Earlier in July, the ISRO wrote on Twitter that Chandrayaan 2 is in 'good health' and on its 'right direction'. Speaking along the same lines, an ISRO officer from Bengaluru told PTI, "The Chandrayaan-2 is in good health. There is no doubt about it. It is moving in the right direction."

ISRO's Chandrayaan2 is aiming for a soft landing of the 'Lander Vikram, a spacecraft which is carrying 13 payloads and set to land in the South pole region of the lunar, a critical effort which no other country has done so far.

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:32 UT pic.twitter.com/KyqdCh5UHa — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

Also, the rover soft landing is planned on September 7, this year.