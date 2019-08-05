Just In
- 3 hrs ago Chandigarh All Set To Fight Dengue This Monsoon Season
- 4 hrs ago Destiny's Child Might Reunite & We Are Already Excited About Their Brand's New Songs And Outfits
- 4 hrs ago Franky Zapata Crosses The English Channel On A Hoverboard
- 4 hrs ago Brides Receive Poisonous Snakes As Dowry In Kawardha, Chhattisgarh
Don't Miss
- Movies Shilpa Shetty Reveals How She Is Preparing To Make Her Comeback With Nikamma!
- Sports Ashes 2019: Root refuses to blame World Cup fatigue for Edgbaston humbling
- News Article 370 revoked: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah taken into preventive custody
- Technology Realme 64MP Camera Phone To Go Official In China On August 15
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar 220F Launched In ‘Volcanic Red’ Paint Scheme — Priced At Rs 1.07 Lakh
- Finance Telangana Farmer Buys Lottery Ticket With Borrowed Money, Wins Rs 28 Crore
- Education AFCAT Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Sends Back First Set of Real Images Of Earth, Photos Go Viral
Since the Chandrayaan 2 aimed for moon, which is India's second lunar exploration mission, several fake images were doing rounds on the internet. However, on 4th August ,Sunday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to twitter to share that they have received the first set of real images of the earth, clicked by L14 camera onboard Chandrayaan 2.
According to the ISRO's website, images were captured from a distance of 2450 km to 5000 km and showed the earth in different tones. Also, images from different angles of the earth were released bringing a sense of proud and joy among netizens.
#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) 4 August 2019
First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander
Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I
Soon, other Twitterati started expressing their happiness by commenting on the post.
#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) 4 August 2019
Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:29 UT pic.twitter.com/IsdzQtfMRv
#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019
Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:37 UT pic.twitter.com/8N7c8CROjy
Earlier in July, the ISRO wrote on Twitter that Chandrayaan 2 is in 'good health' and on its 'right direction'. Speaking along the same lines, an ISRO officer from Bengaluru told PTI, "The Chandrayaan-2 is in good health. There is no doubt about it. It is moving in the right direction."
ISRO's Chandrayaan2 is aiming for a soft landing of the 'Lander Vikram, a spacecraft which is carrying 13 payloads and set to land in the South pole region of the lunar, a critical effort which no other country has done so far.
#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019
Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:32 UT pic.twitter.com/KyqdCh5UHa
Also, the rover soft landing is planned on September 7, this year.