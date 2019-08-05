Luck By Chance: Hyderabad Farmer Wins Dubai Lottery Worth Rs. 28 Crore News oi-Amritha K

Luck knocked on the door of Rikkala Vilas in the form of Big Raffle. Rikkala Vilas, a farmer from Hyderabad won Rs. 28 crore after he purchased a lottery ticket in the UAE. He bought the ticket with the money he had borrowed from his wife. The cost of the lottery ticket was Rs 20,000.

Rikkala Vilas who hails from Nizamabad District in the state of Telangana had gone to UAE in search of a job and was in the land of opportunities for 45 days. He had worked as a construction site labourer and later took up the job as a driver.

Vilas returned to India as the visa was about to be expired and he was running out of time to find a reliable job. And miraculously on Saturday, August 3 he was informed by his friend Ravi - who had bought three tickets under Vilas's name that he had won USD 4 million in the Big Raffle draw [1] [2] .

For Vilas and his wife Padma, the lottery ticket has become a big relief. After buying the raffle tickets for two years, even when he previously worked in UAE as a driver, luck has finally decided to shine on Vilas, a father of two daughters.

Rikkala Vilas said that his wife is the sole reason for this celebration!

