DailyRounds Pens A Heart-warming Letter Remembering Their CCD Moments
Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddharta, who had been missing from 29 July was found dead on Wednesday morning (31 July), near the Netravati river in Mangaluru. His body was washed to the shore of the river and found by two fishermen in the early morning at about 500 m away from the bridge, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner to the reporters.
Prior to his death, he wrote a letter to the Board of Directors in which he mentioned his failure and inability to pay back debts. The letter reveals his depression due to the harassment by the income tax officials and other equity partners.
Today we remember the legend that inspired us all. Thank you Chairman VG Siddhartha for your vision, leadership and the great legacy. pic.twitter.com/tYMiglgofe— Cafe Coffee Day (@CafeCoffeeDay) July 31, 2019
CCD makes memories about our first date, job interviews, and even matrimonial meet-ups which never fade. We might be having at least one memory associated with this place. After Siddharta's demise, DailyRounds shared a letter on social media reminding what CCD was for them and that he was never a fail. Seeing the post, other netizens started sharing their own CCD moments and in a while, the twitter was flooded with many memories over #CafeCoffeeDay.
As we can feel from Siddharta's letter, his motive was never to cheat or mislead anybody. He held himself responsible for all his losses and requested everyone to be strong and keep running his coffee business with the new management. He also asked forgiveness for letting down people who trusted him. This shows his love towards the company and their employees even at the time when he was at the edge of committing suicide.
I met my wife first time at @CafeCoffeeDay 8 Yrs ago. Since then, we've had so many moments and memories at #CCD that we'll always cherish! You did all good #VGSiddhartha and You're not failed, You've won all through! #RIPSiddhartha #CafeCoffeeDay #CCDmemories— Kaushal Bhatt (@kaushaltwits) July 31, 2019
Moreover, CCD employees are aware of the true kind nature of Siddharta and therefore, want his soul to rest in peace.