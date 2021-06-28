Virgo Monthly Horoscope of July 2021 Monthly Horoscope oi-Lekhaka

Virgo (23 August - 22 September):

The beginning of the month will not be good. You will be very worried about your health during this period. Some disease may surround you. Apart from this, you are also at risk of falling and getting hurt. It is better that you do not be careless in the slightest and take care of yourself.

Talking about work, this month is likely to be mixed for the employed people. In the beginning of the month, the workload on you will be more. During this period, the pressure of senior officers may also increase on you. Your coordination with higher officials is also likely to deteriorate. Control yourself and try to give your best. If the people related to business are thinking about any change in business, then you need a good planning.

Apart from this, you can also take advice from some experienced people related to your field. Talking about your personal life, try to keep your behavior good with the members of your house. Anger and arrogance can cause bitterness in your relationship.

Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 35, 46, 52

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Red, Pink, White, Sky Blue