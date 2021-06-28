Leo Monthly Horoscope of July 2021 Monthly Horoscope oi-Lekhaka

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

The beginning of the month will not be good for you. There will be fear of unknown in your mind during this period and you will be surrounded by many worries. You are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. You keep your mind calm. Soon all your problems will be solved.

This month will give good results for the employed people. If you do target based work then all your work will be completed without any hindrance. You will face every challenge with full courage. Businessmen are advised not to be negligent in legal matters. It is better if you do not do any illegal work during this period, otherwise you can get into big trouble.

This month is likely to be mixed for you in terms of money. The beginning of the month will be a bit expensive. Don't make the mistake of spending more than you earn. It would be better if you prepare the budget for the entire month in advance. Talking about Your personal life, some improvement can be seen in the home environment. A serious domestic problem can come to an end this month. Talking about your health, there may be some stomach related disease this month.

Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 29, 35, 45, 53

Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Thursday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Maroon, Orange, Blue, Yellow