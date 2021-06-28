ENGLISH

    Capricorn Monthly Horoscope of July 2021

    By Boldsky Desk

    Capricorn (22 December - 19 January):

    This month is going to be very important for the employed people. You will be completely devoted towards your responsibilities during this period. Apart from this, you will also get guidance from higher officials. Your hard work can open new doors of progress for you.

    If businessmen are planning for new stock, then you are advised to clear the old stock first. A wrong decision taken in haste can create problems for you. On the financial front, this time will give mixed results for you. In the beginning of the month, you may have to face financial constraints. Apart from this, your worries can also increase due to non-receipt of stuck finances. The middle of the month can bring some relief for you. Financial problems will be resolved during this period. You need a good financial plan.

    Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your parents will be strong during this period. Talking about your health, if you have any liver related problem then do not be careless.

    Lucky Element: Earth
    Lucky Planet: Saturn
    Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 28, 34, 47, 58
    Lucky Days: Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday
    Lucky Colours: Violet, Yellow, Maroon, White, Orange

