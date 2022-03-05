Shane Warne: Interesting And Lesser Known Facts About Australian Leg-Spin Icon Men oi-Boldsky Desk

Shane Warne, a legendary Australian spin bowler has died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday, as per the statement issued by his management company.

The brief statement released by Warne's management in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT) said that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," and 'The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," mentioned a report by Fox Sports.

This has left a deep void in the heart of his fans and has left the cricket world in mourning as well as shock and grief.

He is known for several great achievements in cricket history who retired as an extraordinary wicket-taker. It was him who brought a variety of techniques to a sport, one of which is leg-spin. He became the first bowler to take 700 Test wickets in 2006. Not just that, he guided Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of IPL which led to the winning of the team that year.

Interesting And Lesser Known Facts About Shane Warne

Shane Warne was born to Bridgette (Brigitte) and Keith Warne on 13 September 1969 in Ferntree Gully, Victoria, Australia on 13 September 1969.

He was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet, and the only one still playing at the time.

From 7-9th grade, Warne attended Hampton High School and after that, he was offered a sports scholarship to attend Mentone Grammar.

In the 1983-84 season, His first representative honours came, when he represented the University of Melbourne Cricket Club in the then Victorian Cricket Association under-16 Dowling Shield competition.

He bowled a mixture of leg-spin and off-spin and was a handy lower-order batsman.

Warne had played only seven first-class matches before he went on to make his debut at Test level for Australia.

In January 1992, he had a superlative Test debut when called into the Australian team for a Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In 1993, Warne was selected for Australia's Ashes tour of England, by then, he was promoted as the Vice-captain.

In 1999, he was selected to play in the World Cup in the United Kingdom.

In February 2003, a day before the start of the World Cup, Warne was sent home after a drug test during a one-day series in Australia when he tested positive for a banned diuretic.

In 2006/07 Warne began his Ashes campaign with an indifferent Test in Brisbane.

In 2006, he became the first bowler to take 700 Test wickets.

In January 2007, Warne retired from international cricket at the end of Australia's 5-0 Ashes series victory over England.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11:15 [IST]