Mahesh Babu's Father, Krishna, Passes Away At 80: Facts About The Veteran Actor

Krishna, a veteran Tollywood star, passed away on November 15. He was admitted to a hospital on Monday after suffering a mild cardiac arrest. He passed away as a result of respiratory issues and multiple organ failure at 2 a.m. He is also the father of the popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu.

Facts About Krishna, The Veteran Telugu Actor

1. Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy is the actor's full name.

2. Krishna was born in Burripalem, Guntur district of present-day Andhra Pradesh, on 31 May 1943.

3. He was married twice, to Indira Devi (1952-2022) and to Vijaya Nirmala (1969-2019). He had five children with Indira Devi, two sons, Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu, and three daughters, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

4. The actor began his career with minor roles in films such as Kula Gothralu (1961), Padandi Mundhuku (1962), and Paruvu Prathishta (1963).

5. He also played the lead role in Doondi and Sunderlal Nehta's hit film Gudachaari 116 (1966), which brought the spy genre to the forefront of Telugu cinema.

6. His notable films include Gudachaari 116 - 1966, Mosagallaku Mosagadu 1971, PandantiKapuram (1972), Devudu Chesina Manushulu 1973, Ram Robert Rahim 1980, Mundadugu 1983, and Simhasaasanam 1986 - The first stereoscopic sound film.

7. The Andhra University conferred an honorary doctorate on Mr. Krishna in 2008.

8. In 2009, the government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, director, producer, and writer.

9. In 1997, he was also the recipient of the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award - South.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 12:32 [IST]